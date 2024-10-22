SI-BONE To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 12, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, (Nasdaq: SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving sacropelvic disorders, today announced it will report results for the third quarter of 2024 after close on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Management will host a corresponding call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering at this link: . Live of the webcast will be available on the“Investors” section of the company's website at: . The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About SI-BONE, Inc.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) is a global leader in technology for the surgical treatment of sacropelvic disorders. Since pioneering minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint in 2009, SI-BONE has supported over 3,900 surgeons in performing more than 100,000 sacropelvic procedures. A unique body of clinical evidence supports the use of SI-BONE's technologies, including two randomized controlled trials and over 135 peer-reviewed publications. SI-BONE has leveraged its leadership in minimally invasive SI joint fusion to commercialize novel solutions for adjacent markets, including adult deformity, spinopelvic fixation, and pelvic trauma.

For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits, please visit .

iFuse Bedrock Granite, iFuse-TORQ, iFuse TORQ TNT, SI-BONE, and iFuse INTRA are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2024 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contact: Saqib Iqbal ...