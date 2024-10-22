Freightcar America, Inc. To Present At LD Micro Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, (NASDAQ: RAIL or the“Company”), a diversified and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components, today announced that the Company will present, and conduct one-on-one meetings with investors, at the LD Micro Main Event XVII on October 29, 2024 in Los Angeles.



Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Riordan, Chief Officer, will begin the presentation at 10:30 a.m. (CT) on October 29th and conduct one-on-one investor meetings scheduled later in the day.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at under the“News and Events” section.

About FreightCar America



FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit

