Home Trends & Design Welcomes Frank Richardson As Director Of Business Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Trends & Design (HTD), a leader in sustainable and artisanal furniture, is excited to announce the appointment of Frank Richardson as Director of Business Development. In this new position with the company, Frank will oversee the company's business development initiatives while providing territory management oversight, ensuring the continued growth of HTD in new and existing markets.

Frank brings over 32 years of experience in the furniture industry, having held senior leadership positions at Hooker Furnishings.

Most recently, as Regional Vice President of Sales for the Northeast and Midwest at Coast to Coast Imports, where he was responsible for managing many top 100 retailers and expanding sales into alternate channels of distribution.



"We are thrilled to have Frank join our team," said Hank Cravey, CEO of Home Trends & Design. "His background in developing key accounts and managing territory growth aligns perfectly with our goals for expanding the HTD brand. Frank's deep understanding of the industry and his commitment to building strong partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to bring our sustainable, handcrafted furniture to new markets."

Frank's career includes key roles such as President of HF Custom, where he led domestic operations, as well as various sales management positions at Hooker Furnishings, where he managed relationships with strategic accounts.

His expertise in sales development, strategic account management, and territory oversight makes him an ideal fit for leading HTD's expansion efforts.

"I'm honored to join the Home Trends & Design team, a company that shares my dedication to quality craftsmanship and sustainability," said Frank Richardson. "I look forward to leveraging my many years of industry experience to help HTD grow its presence across both established and new markets."

Home Trends & Design is renowned for its commitment to eco-friendly practices and partnerships with global artisans. With Frank's proven leadership and industry expertise, HTD is poised to continue its growth while staying true to its core values of quality and sustainability.

About Home Trends & Design

Home Trends & Design (HTD) is a premier furniture company specializing in sustainable, handcrafted furniture. Based in Austin, Texas, HTD partners with artisans around the world to create unique, eco-friendly furniture that reflects a commitment to quality, durability, and sustainability. For more info visit htddirect .

Media Contact:

Tye Davis

[email protected]

512-804-5450

SOURCE Home Trends & Design

