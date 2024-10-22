Deep Sync Recognized as Leader in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at SnowflakeREDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Deep Sync, a leading provider of omnichannel identity and data solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in Enrichment & Hygiene in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025 : How Leading Marketers Are Thriving In a World Redefined By AI, Privacy and Data Gravity executed and launched by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company.The third annual edition of Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report identifies the technologies, tools, and platforms used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers and advertisers can leverage the Snowflake AI Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to serve existing customers and convert valuable prospects. Snowflake analyzed usage patterns from a pool of approximately 9,800 customers as of April 2024, and identified 10 technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks to capitalize on AI. The extensive report highlights three core factors throughout the industry that mark a significant departure from the martech ecosystem highlighted in the inaugural report in 2022, creating a new normal where AI, data gravity, and privacy are intertwined.The report offers details on how this paradigm shift is giving rise to new trends in the marketing landscape, from truly data-empowered marketers to innovative measurement techniques for marketing effectiveness. The categories include:Marketing and Advertising Tools & Platforms- Analytics & Data Capture- Enrichment & Hygiene- Identity & Onboarding- Customer Data Platforms- Marketing & Customer Engagement- Programmatic Solutions- Measurement & OptimizationData Tools & Platforms- Integration & Modeling- Consent Management- Business IntelligenceThe report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting AI Data Cloud product partners and their solutions as“leaders” or“ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner technology providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.“We are approaching a new wave of innovation as data, AI, and collaboration converge. Marketers are capitalizing on this opportunity as the marketing stack evolves, using the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to leverage data directly where it resides,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake.“Deep Sync emerged as a leader in Enrichment & Hygiene with joint customers utilizing their technologies to enable easy and effective hygiene and enrichment.”Deep Sync was identified in Snowflake's report as a leader in Enrichment & Hygiene for using its deterministic identity spine to help marketers enhance, unify, and clean their customer data. These services allow marketers to paint a precise, holistic picture of the customers in their database. Clean, accurate data is foundational for marketers to truly harness the power of AI, driving more reliable insights, enhanced personalization, and smarter decision-making.“As Snowflake customers adjust to the changing landscape of generative AI, privacy, and data gravity, it's important for them to have solutions that meet their needs. Our native hygiene and enrichment applications, available in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, leverage Deep Sync's fully deterministic identity spine to enable marketers to improve the quality of their data, deepen their understanding of their target audience, add context to campaigns, improve engagement, and much more.” - Pieter De Temmerman, CEO, Deep Sync.Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving In a World Redefined By AI, Privacy, and Data Gravity.About Deep SyncDeep Sync is the industry leader in deterministic identity and AI-powered data solutions. Leveraging our 35-year foundation of compiling direct mail-grade datasets, Deep Sync develops data-first technologies that power marketing, measurement, AI, and business intelligence for agencies and brands with our fully deterministic identity graph, privacy-first audiences, comprehensive data solutions, and integrations with leading platforms and cloud providers. To learn more about Deep Sync, visit .

