Onewell Health Care Expands Services To Northern California To Offer Supported Living Services (SLS) In Sacramento

OneWell Care Expands Services to Northern California to Offer Supported Living Services (SLS) in Sacramento

OneWell expands to Northern California, partnering with Alta Regional Center to offer Supported Living Services for adults with disabilities.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OneWell Health Care, a prominent leader in home healthcare and disability support, is pleased to announce its expansion into Northern California. Partnering with the Alta Regional Center, OneWell Health Care will now provide Supported Living Services (SLS) to the residents of Sacramento. This expansion marks a significant step in the organization's mission to support individuals with disabilities, enabling them to live more independently within their communities.

Supported Living Services (SLS) are tailored to meet the diverse needs of adults with disabilities, offering personalized assistance that empowers individuals to live autonomously. The program covers a wide range of IDD support services , such as assistance with daily activities, health and safety management, housing support, and fostering community involvement. OneWell Health Care's approach is rooted in promoting self-sufficiency and dignity, ensuring that each participant receives the care and support needed to lead a fulfilling life.

The expansion into Sacramento is a strategic move for OneWell Health Care, enabling the organization to serve a larger community of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By working in close collaboration with the Alta Regional Center, a well-established agency dedicated to supporting individuals with disabilities in Northern California, OneWell Health Care will deliver services that promote independence and inclusion, while also ensuring the highest standards of care.

OneWell Health Care's SLS program focuses on addressing the unique challenges faced by adults with disabilities who wish to live independently. The services provided range from basic assistance with daily living tasks, such as meal preparation, hygiene, and medication management, to more complex support, including housing stability and crisis intervention. Each participant receives a tailored care plan, designed to address their specific needs and aspirations. Additionally, the program promotes community involvement by helping participants build meaningful relationships and participate in local activities, contributing to a sense of belonging and purpose.

Alta Regional Center will work alongside OneWell Health Care to provide a seamless experience for participants. With the regional center's deep understanding of the local community and OneWell's expertise in home healthcare and disability support, the partnership aims to deliver comprehensive, person-centered care. The goal is to empower individuals with disabilities to live confidently and independently, while ensuring that they have access to the resources and support they need.

The introduction of OneWell Health Care's SLS program in Sacramento underscores the organization's commitment to expanding its reach and making a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals with disabilities. By offering compassionate care and tailored support, OneWell Health Care is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for each participant, while fostering greater independence and community inclusion.

For more information about the new services available in Sacramento, please contact OneWell Health Care's team .

About OneWell Health Care:

OneWell Health Care is a trusted provider of home healthcare and disability support services , serving communities across multiple states, including California. The organization is committed to improving the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) through compassionate, individualized services that promote independence, dignity, and inclusion.

