Nexgen Virtual Office Partners With TD SYNNEX To Expand Distribution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NexGen Virtual Office

A customizable virtual workspace that mirrors a brick-and-mortar office

The partnership significantly expands the reach of NexGen Virtual Office, the premier business communication management tool for hybrid-remote workforces

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NexGen Virtual Office , a leading business communication management for hybrid-remote workforces, today announced a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This partnership will significantly expand the reach of NexGen Virtual Office 's cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance collaboration, community, and culture for distributed work environments.NexGen Virtual Office addresses the unique challenges of hybrid-remote work by offering a comprehensive suite of business tools that streamline communication and collaboration. Unlike typical video conferencing platforms like Zoom and Teams, NexGen Virtual Office distinguishes itself with instant collaboration capabilities while eliminating the need for meeting invites. The platform features a customizable virtual workspace that mirrors a brick-and-mortar office, allowing remote employees to have a true place and presence and feel part of the community from anywhere in the world."Our partnership with TD SYNNEX marks an exciting milestone for NexGen Virtual Office," said Joseph Jacoboni, CEO. "TD SYNNEX's vast network of solution providers will bring our powerful business communication platform to a wider audience, empowering them to create a more connected and engaged hybrid-remote workforce."Through this partnership, TD SYNNEX's extensive network of resellers will be able to offer NexGen Virtual Office's innovative solutions to their customers. This will enable organizations to enhance communication and collaboration among their distributed teams, regardless of employee locations. By supporting both the technical and cultural aspects of remote work, NexGen Virtual Office creates a cohesive work environment where employees can build a strong sense of community and culture."TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver meaningful business outcomes," said Matt Fox, Vice President of Cloud Solutions, Americas at TD SYNNEX. "The addition of NexGen Virtual Office to our comprehensive portfolio enhances our ability to provide customers with transformative technology solutions that drive growth and success."About NexGen Virtual OfficeNexGen Virtual Office is a comprehensive business communication management platform tailored for the hybrid-remote work environment. By mirroring a brick-and-mortar office setting, the platform enables seamless collaboration and a strong sense of community, without the need for meeting links or invites. NexGen Virtual Office empowers modern businesses to maintain engagement and efficiency in a hybrid-remote work model. For more information, please visit .About TD SYNNEX TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technologyvendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit , follow our newsroom or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.Copyright 2024 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product, and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Joseph Jacoboni

NexGen Virtual Office

+1 561-270-0227

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

NexGen Virtual Office: Instant Collaboration for Hybrid-Remote Teams

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.