Horatio Named As Inc. Magazine 2024 Power Partner Honoree For The Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business has revealed that Horatio , the global customer service company revolutionizing the outsourcing industry, has been recognized by Inc. Magazine's 2024 Power Partners list.

This is the second annual awards that recognizes global B2B who have exceptional and proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and facilitating organizational growth.

This is the third consecutive year Horatio has received this distinction, having been named a 2023 and 2022 Power Partner Honoree.

According to Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman, "every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups."

"The highest honor at Horatio is that our valued clients feel represented and that our agents are a true extension of their internal team. Thank you to Inc. Magazine for recognizing our efforts in reshaping and personalizing the outsourcing industry through this 2024 Inc. Power Partner distinction," commented Jose Herrera , Horatio CEO and co-founder.

"Horatio has had a transformative year of growth and progress as we continue to expand our outsourcing services for our clients. We appreciate Inc. Magazine for recognizing each member of the Horatio team by naming us a Power Partners honoree for the third year in a row," added Alex Ross , Horatio COO and co-founder.

About Horatio:

Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. Launched in 2020, Horatio is headquartered in New York City with main offshore offices located in the Dominican Republic and Colombia serving 100+ U.S. clients with a growing employee base of 1,400 bilingual agents. As seen on Inc., Bloomberg, and Forbes.

