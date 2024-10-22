Cardano Predicted To Surpass Bitcoin And Ethereum

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Charles Hoskinson, the founder of %Cardano (CRYPTO: $ADA), is predicting that the value of his %Cryptocurrency will surpass both %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) and %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) within the next 10 years.

Hoskinson says his bold prediction is based on his confidence in the Layer-1 blockchain of Cardano.

At a recent summit in Argentina, Hoskinson highlighted the milestones has achieved in the past seven years.

These include scaling to an 11-figure network, gathering millions of users, and attracting the largest research group in the world.

Looking ahead, Hoskinson forecasts that Cardano will be larger than both Ethereum and Bitcoin in a decade. He also foresees governments running on Cardano network infrastructure.

The Cardano founder also noted a coming upgrade that will make Cardano smart contracts more flexible compared to their Ethereum counterparts.

The comments from Hoskinson come as the price of ADA rallies.

Cardano’s price has increased by more than 2% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.36 U.S.

Cardano has increased 35% over the past 12 months and is up 787% over the last five years.