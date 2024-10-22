IMF Boosts Brazil’S 2024 GDP Forecast To 3%, Warns Of 2025 Slowdown

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's is set to outperform earlier expectations this year. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has increased its growth projection for Brazil's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 3% in 2024.



This marks a significant rise from the previous estimate of 2.1% made in July. The IMF's World Economic Outlook report highlights several factors contributing to this positive outlook.



Strong private consumption and increased have played crucial roles in boosting the economy. The tight and transfers have further supported this growth.



However, the IMF cautions about a potential slowdown in 2025. They've revised their forecast for next year downward from 2.4% to 2.2%.



This adjustment reflects concerns about the ongoing restrictive monetary policy and an expected cooling of the labor market. Brazil's economic performance in the first half of 2024 exceeded analysts' expectations.







A robust job market, controlled inflation, and rising incomes have all contributed to this positive trend. The impact of floods in Rio Grande do Sul was also less severe than initially feared.

Brazil's Economic Growth and Regional Outlook

The Brazilian government's projection for 2024 growth is even more optimistic at 3.2%. This aligns with the Central Bank 's estimate. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad has hinted at possible further upward revisions to this forecast.



The IMF projects that inflation in Brazil will average 4.3% in 2024 and 3.6% in 2025. These figures suggest a gradual stabilization of prices over the next two years.



On a broader scale, the IMF has adjusted its outlook for Latin America and the Caribbean. The region's growth forecast for 2024 has been raised to 2.1%, largely due to Brazil's strong performance.



The global economic landscape shows varied trends. The United States is expected to grow by 2.8% in 2024, while China's forecast has been slightly reduced to 4.8%. Germany faces challenges, with zero growth projected for this year.



India remains a bright spot in the global economy. The IMF predicts robust growth of 7.0% in 2024 and 6.5% in 2025 for the South Asian nation. These figures underscore India's position as a key driver of global economic expansion.



As the world navigates economic uncertainties, Brazil's improved outlook offers a glimmer of hope. The country's resilience in the face of global challenges highlights its growing importance in the international economic landscape.

