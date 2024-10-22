Sequoia Logistics Sees Stock Surge As Court Approves Debt Restructuring Plan

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sequoia Logistics experienced a remarkable turnaround in its stock performance on Tuesday. The company's shares soared by 20%, reaching R$ 4.32 by mid-morning.



This surge came after weeks of challenging trading sessions for the logistics firm. The catalyst for this dramatic rise was a pivotal court decision.



The 2nd Regional Business Court of São Paulo approved Sequoia's request to process its out-of-court debt restructuring plan. This plan specifically targets non-financial creditors of the company.



Sequoia's announcement revealed that creditors holding over 50% of the total debt value had already agreed to the plan. The court's decision also included the appointment of ACFB as the judicial administrator for Sequoia Logistics.



ACFB's role will be crucial in the coming weeks. They will oversee the legal procedures necessary for the plan's approval. Additionally, they will assist the court in suspending any actions, executions, or bankruptcy requests from creditors.







The restructuring process began earlier this month, focusing on non-financial debts. This follows a previous agreement reached in December with banks and debenture investors.



The current plan aims to convert and refinance debts totaling approximately R$ 295 million ($52.68 million). These debts stem from contracts with suppliers, service providers, and warehouse lessors over recent years.

Sequoia's Restructuring Plan and Future Outlook

Sequoia assured stakeholders that this restructuring would not adversely affect customers or employees. The company stated that the plan primarily involves inactive creditors.



Sequoia's out-of-court recovery has a limited scope. It excludes several types of debts, including labor debts, bank loans, and debenture issues.



The plan also does not cover debts from the Move3 Group companies, which merged with Sequoia earlier this year. The restructuring offers non-financial unsecured creditors five options for debt repayment.



These options include converting debts to shares, extended payment plans, and various discounts on the owed amounts. Each option has specific terms and limits.



Sequoia attributes its current financial challenges to recent market conditions. The company cited the slowdown in Brazilian e-commerce over the past year as a significant factor.



This decline reflects both the return of in-store shopping post-pandemic and China's economic instability. Despite these challenges, Sequoia remains optimistic about its future.



The company believes its current crisis is "fully surmountable," especially considering the effects of its debt restructuring efforts. Sequoia's stock, however, has seen a significant decline since its IPO in 2020.



The company's journey through financial turmoil continues. With this court approval, Sequoia takes a crucial step towards stabilizing its financial position and potentially reviving its market performance.

