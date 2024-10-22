Fujifilm Statement On International Trade Commission (ITC) Final Determination On Proposed Duties On Aluminum Lithographic Printing Plates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANOVER PARK, ILL., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Communication Division, today released the following statement from Hidetoshi (Toshi) Kino regarding the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) final determination on antidumping (AD) and countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of aluminum lithographic printing plates from Japan and China:

“We are disappointed in the International Trade Commission's (ITC) decision today and we believe that Fujifilm is a responsible market provider of aluminum lithographic printing plates. Our customers clearly purchase our aluminum lithographic printing plates because of the innovative technology and superior features and service that we provide. The written decision of the ITC and the rationale behind today's affirmative vote will not be published until November 12. At that point, we will review the decision and assess our options, including the possibility of an appeal.”

