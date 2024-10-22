TWO HILL FARRER PARTNERS NAMED TOP DEALMAKERS IN THE UNITED STATES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partners Stacey Sullivan and Brian Weinhart have been recognized by Lawdragon in its 2025 list of“Leading Dealmakers in America.”“This is our 5th guide honoring the eminents of M&A, the power players of private equity, the consiglieres of capital markets,” states the publication.“They are the lawyers firms cherish for their swagger, can-do hustle and ability to move the needle with clients and firms themselves.” Attorneys featured in the guide were selected through a robust nomination process and vigorous vetting and independent research.“We are incredibly proud of Stacey and Brian's talent, commitment and hard work,” says Managing Partner Dean E. Dennis.“Their success in continually delivering exceptional results for our clients truly sets them apart and makes them invaluable members of our team.”Ms. Sullivan practices as a Partner in the areas of real estate, general business and corporate law, taxation and estate planning. She applies her extensive knowledge of multiple areas of the law to provide her clients with comprehensive legal advice as they negotiate and execute a variety of business and real estate transactions. She regularly represents property owners, borrowers, lenders and tenants in a variety of commercial real estate transactions, including real estate acquisitions, dispositions, finance, leasing, land use, construction and development. Prior to practicing law, Ms. Sullivan was a Certified Public Accountant with Ernst & Young. Ms. Sullivan was recently named as one of the Los Angeles Business Journal's“Women of Influence: Attorneys.”Mr. Weinhart is renowned for his expertise in virtually all aspects of real estate transactions and financing. With a track record encompassing multi-billion-dollar acquisitions, dispositions, loan workouts and restructurings, he navigates complex commercial real estate assets with finesse. Mr. Weinhart advises large real estate operators on purchase, sale and leasing of diverse properties nationwide, from multi-family apartment complexes to shopping centers, office buildings and hotels. His success has resulted in accolades including being named a 2024 Commercial Real Estate“Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times and multiple recognition as a Southern California Super Lawyer, including 2024.

