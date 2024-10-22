'4225 PONCE' CLASS A BOUTIQUE OFFICE AND RETAIL DEVELOPMENT, REACHES CONSTRUCTION MILESTONE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Topping Off 4225 Ponce

Developers and teams celebrated the topping-off of the project, marking a key milestone for Coral Gables' next luxury office and retail development

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Constellation Group and The Boschetti Group , Miami-based development firms, together with Burke Construction Group , proudly announce the topping-off of“4225 Ponce,” a prestigious office and retail project in a highly coveted area of Coral Gables. The development and construction team members, including Burke Construction Group, Inc., gathered to celebrate this significant milestone in the construction process.“We are thrilled to celebrate this important milestone for the 4225 Ponce project,” said Tony Burke, President at Burke Construction Group.“This event showcases the dedication and expertise of our team and brings us closer to delivering a remarkable development that will significantly impact the city of Coral Gables.”4225 Ponce will feature approximately 84,000 rentable sq. ft. (RSF), including 71,000 RSF of premium Class A office space and 13,000 RSF of retail space. The eight-story property, strategically located in Coral Gables' renowned Merrick Park district, will also boast a 6,000-square-foot rooftop venue offering panoramic views of the City Beautiful. Completion of the project is anticipated in Q4 2025."We're proud to celebrate this milestone with our entire team, which is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of everyone involved," said Eduardo Otaola, Managing Principal at Constellation Group. "This project will be a meaningful addition to the community, and we're excited about the bright future ahead as we continue to the next phase of development."Constellation Group and The Boschetti Group are developing 4225 Ponce. Arquitectonica is the architect, and Burke Construction Group is the general contractor for this landmark project. Colliers is managing leasing opportunities.Located in South Florida's "City Beautiful," 4225 Ponce is nestled in the heart of the Merrick Park district, Coral Gables' premier shopping and entertainment destination. Known for its blend of upscale brands and urban charm, the area has become a luxurious hub for both locals and international visitors. The addition of 4225 Ponce will further elevate the retail landscape, attracting more visitors and global commerce.###ABOUT CONSTELLATION GROUP:Constellation Group is a South Florida-based real estate investment and development firm with extensive experience developing, financing, and marketing commercial and residential projects in high barrier-to-entry markets throughout the Southern United States. Constellation Group partners with renowned Architecture and Design firms to create best-in-class luxury live/work/play experiences that set new standards through elevated design and construction. Visit groupconstellation for more information.ABOUT BURKE CONSTRUCTION GROUP, INC.:Burke Construction Group, Inc. (BCG) is a privately held firm managed by Tony Burke, David Martinez, and Gil Nehamkin with over 30 years of experience. BCG specializes in commercial, educational, and residential construction, as well as solar array panel consultations and installations, and sports field construction. Under the leadership of Burke, Martinez, and Nehamkin, the firm has managed and built over $2.5 billion worth of high-quality and high-profile projects. BCG operates three individual entities under common ownership and provides a range of services including design-build, general construction, construction management, and pre-construction consulting. The firm is licensed in sixteen states and holds multiple licenses in disciplines such as site work, utilities, plumbing, gas, mechanical, solar design and installation, and sports field construction.

