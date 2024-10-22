Russians Dropped Guided Bombs On Five-Story Building In Myrnohrad - One Killed, Two Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian dropped a KAB-250 on a five-story building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, killing one person and injuring two others.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.

“This morning, Russians dropped a KAB-250 [guided aerial bomb] on the city, hitting a 5-story building. Seven houses received varying degrees of damage,” he said.

Filashkin noted that the preliminary results of the strike on Myrnohrad were one dead and one wounded . Later, the head of the RMA said that the number of wounded had increased to two.

Two children killed in Russian shelling ofdistrict

He also informed that the search and rescue operation was temporarily suspended due to the threatening security situation.

“All civilians not involved in the operation of critical infrastructure must leave for safer regions! Evacuation saves lives!” - Filashkin emphasized.

As reported, the Russian army killed two children in the evening of October 21 in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region: A 14-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.