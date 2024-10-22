No Threat Of Russia Breaking Through To Kherson Or Forcing Dnipro - Ukraine's Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is no threat of a breakthrough by Russian invasion from the Dnipro Islands toward the regional center of Kherson in the southern part of Ukraine.

That's according to Vladyslav Voloshyn, the spokesperson for Defense Forces South, who spoke on national television, Ukrinform reports.

"As for the island part of the battle line, which is located opposite Kherson, it is under fire control of Ukraine's Defense Forces. Therefore, there is no such great threat of a Russian breakthrough or them forcing of the Dnipro near Kherson. However, it is possible that the enemy will force some of the straits and try to capture some of the islands there," Voloshyn said.

He explained that the Russians are running reconnaissance operations, trying to spot firing positions of Ukrainian troops and their capabilities.

"The enemy will constantly try to cross onto the right bank, because they understand that after gaining control of the islands, they can threaten Kherson and the settlements located on the right bank even more," the spokesman warned.

