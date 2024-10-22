In Occupied Part Of Kherson Region Invaders Forcing Residents To Sign Army Contracts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians are pushing Ukrainians living under in Kherson region toward to sign off contracts for military service with the Russian invasion army.

First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, Yuriy Sobolevskyi , reported this in an interview with Ukriform.

"Some real strong psychological pressure is being exerted, professional pressure, to make people sign those contracts," says Sobolevskyi.

According to the official, the Russians promise that potential contracted would never be deployed to the line of contact but in reality, in a week or two, recruits may be deployed to the active hostility zone.

Loweringage off table at talks with NATO defense chiefs - Umerov

Also, the Council's first deputy chairman said the Russians assured conscripts, drafted as part of the forcible mobilization, they would not be sent to the zone of hostilities. But, in Sobolevskyi's opinion, on the contrary, the chances of conscripts getting into the war grinder are very high.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, in the fall of 2022. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro, remains temporarily occupied by Russian troops.