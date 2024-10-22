Future Electronics Announces Upcoming Tech Day Event To Be Held In Vancouver, Canada

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) October 22, 2024 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is thrilled to announce an upcoming Tech Day event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. This highly anticipated event is scheduled for November 14th and promises to be a unique opportunity for engineers and enthusiasts to explore the latest innovations in the industry.



This Vancouver Tech Day is a dynamic event that enables attendees to discover the latest innovations in Power and Connectivity. Through this event, attendees will get firsthand insights from semiconductor industry experts and specialists in various technologies and emerging designs.



To register for this exciting event and to access additional information, please visit



To see the list of upcoming and past Tech Day events, visit the Future Electronics



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS



+1 514-694-7710

...



###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :-...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics