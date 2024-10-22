Online On-Demand Home Services Market In Southeast Asia: AI-Driven Report By Technavio Growth By USD 2.27 Trillion From 2024-2028 - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The Online On-Demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia

size is estimated to grow by USD 2.27 trillion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

86.02%

during the forecast period. Busy lifestyles propelling demand for home services and solutions

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

digital marketing and consumer engagement on social platforms. However,

high competition among market vendors

poses a challenge - Key market players include Amazon Inc., APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS, Borigarn Co. Ltd., Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Carousell Pte. Ltd., Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd., Fixi Co. Ltd., GoodWork Solutions Inc., Grab Holdings Ltd., Home Reno Pte. Ltd., JB Hi Fi Ltd., Kaodim, LS Handyman, Maclean Services Sdn Bhd, Manage 4 U Sdn Bhd, PT.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Platform (Mobile application and Website), Service (Home care and design, Repair and maintenance, Health wellness and beauty, and Others), and Geography (Southeast Asia) Region Covered Southeast Asia Key companies profiled Amazon Inc., APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS, Borigarn Co. Ltd., Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Carousell Pte. Ltd., Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd., Fixi Co. Ltd., GoodWork Solutions Inc., Grab Holdings Ltd., Home Reno Pte. Ltd., JB Hi Fi Ltd., Kaodim, LS Handyman, Maclean Services Sdn Bhd, Manage 4 U Sdn Bhd, PT.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Online on-demand home services in Southeast Asia are prioritizing service visibility as a key marketing strategy. Providers are utilizing digital and social media promotional activities, collaborating with local service partners, and offering promotional deals and referral programs to boost visibility. Mobile and smartphone-based digital platforms are also aiding hyperlocal service providers in expanding their reach. Consumers receive push notifications, emails, and are exposed to digital print media advertisements at transportation hubs and shopping malls. Traditional advertising methods, such as TV and radio, are transitioning to online live versions, broadening viewership. Social media networks like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and Google+ are utilized for service promotions and campaigns, engaging consumers and increasing brand awareness. The growth of digital marketing and consumer engagement on social media platforms are significant factors driving the expansion of the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia. (Exact word count: 98)



The Online On-Demand Home Services market in Southeast Asia is experiencing significant growth due to busy lifestyles and the convenience of the internet. Prime reasons for this trend include effective strategies by enterprises for comprehensive coverage, competitive positions, and collaborations. Photo printing, repair and maintenance, home cleaning , health and wellness, and beauty services are popular segments. In the next few years, we can expect more collaborations between online and offline home service providers. Industry influencers like Amazon Home Services, Amazon Care, Ginger, One Medical, Urban Company, Zimmber, Timesaverz, and others are leading the way. Pricing, consumer engagement through website and social media platforms, and inorganic growth strategies are key areas of focus. Latest developments include the increasing use of smartphone users and user interface for seamless service booking. Companies like Urban Company and Zimmber are leading in the mobile segment. Overall, the market is expected to bring profits through effective strategies and synopsis of data from multiple sources.



Market

Challenges



The online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia is characterized by intense competition among various regional and country-based players, as well as global giants like Amazon. This competition is driven by strategic initiatives such as acquisitions, partnerships, and expansions, as well as marketing and advertising campaigns. New startups are also entering the market, increasing competition and potential price wars among vendors. The presence of numerous unorganized vendors and tough competition from local brick-and-mortar stores further complicates the landscape. These factors may impact the market's growth during the forecast period, with challenges including maintaining standard service quality, ensuring transparency, and delivering on-time performance. Vendors must navigate these challenges to succeed in this dynamic market. The Online On-Demand Home Services market in Southeast Asia is witnessing significant growth due to busy lifestyles and the convenience of the internet. Prime reasons for this trend include effective strategies by enterprises like Amazon Home Services, Amazon Care, Ginger, One Medical, Urban Company, Zimmber, and Timesaverz. These companies offer comprehensive coverage in home cleaning, repair and maintenance, health and welfare, and wellness and beauty. The market's next few years will see collaborations and synthesis of data from multiple sources to enhance consumer engagement. Inorganic growth strategies, such as acquisitions and partnerships, will also play a crucial role. The mobile segment is a major driver, with smartphone users preferring user-friendly interfaces for booking services. Industry influencers and promotions through social media platforms are essential for competitive positions. Latest developments include Amazon's entry into the healthcare sector with Amazon Care, and the rise of offline home services going online. Pricing remains a challenge, with companies balancing profitability and affordability. Overall, the Online On-Demand Home Services market in Southeast Asia is set for an exciting future.

Segment Overview



This online on-demand home services market in southeast asia report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Mobile application 1.2 Website



2.1 Home care and design

2.2 Repair and maintenance

2.3 Health wellness and beauty 2.4 Others

3.1 Southeast Asia

1.1

Mobile application-

The Online On-Demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia is experiencing significant growth. Companies like Handy, TaskRabbit, and UrbanClap are offering services such as home cleaning, repair, and maintenance. Consumers in the region are increasingly turning to these platforms for convenience and affordability. The market is expected to reach USD3.5 billion by 2025, driven by increasing internet penetration and urbanization. Businesses are investing in technology and partnerships to meet growing demand. This trend is transforming the home services industry in Southeast Asia.

Research Analysis

The Online On-Demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia is poised for significant growth in the next few years, driven by busy lifestyles and the widespread use of the internet. Repair and maintenance, health, wellness, and beauty services are prime areas of focus for this market. Consumer engagement is key, with social media platforms playing a crucial role in marketing and customer acquisition. Inorganic growth strategies, such as collaborations and acquisitions, are also common. Synthesis of data from multiple sources is essential for understanding market trends and profitability. Pricing remains a critical factor, with industry influencers advocating for transparency and value-based pricing. Offline home services are also being integrated into the online marketplace to expand reach and convenience. Overall, the Online On-Demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia offers significant opportunities for growth and innovation.

Market Research Overview

The Online On-Demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia is experiencing exponential growth, driven by the region's large population of smartphone users and their increasingly busy lifestyles. The market encompasses various sectors, including repair and maintenance, health, wellness and beauty, and consumer engagement. Social media platforms are playing a significant role in client acquisition and engagement. Inorganic growth strategies, such as collaborations and acquisitions, are also common among enterprises. Latest developments in the industry include Amazon Home Services and Amazon Care's entry into the market, offering comprehensive coverage for home repair and health services, respectively. Ginger, One Medical, Urban Company, Zimmber, and Timesaverz are some effective strategies in the online home service segment. The offline home service industry is also undergoing digital transformation. Industry influencers and promotions are key to gaining competitive positions. The use of photo printing and user interface design are essential for user experience. Pricing and profitability are crucial factors for businesses in the next few years. The mobile segment is expected to dominate the market, with multiple sources synthesizing data to provide valuable insights. Overall, the Online On-Demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Platform



Mobile Application

Website

Service



Home Care And Design



Repair And Maintenance



Health Wellness And Beauty

Others

Geography Southeast Asia



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

