RETURN OF THE WOLF: North America's Longest Inverted Family Coaster Unleashes Chaos At Busch Gardens Williamsburg - Coming In 2025

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darkness

descends upon Busch Gardens Williamsburg in 2025 as the park unveils its newest and most immersive family attraction yet – North America's longest family inverted coaster, The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge! Set in a bustling Bavarian village preparing for the legendary Festival of the Silent Bells, the celebration quickly turns into chaos as glowing red eyes and bone-chilling howls signal the return of a terrifying creature. While trekking across the German countryside, riders become the beast on this all-new exhilarating adventure.

The name of the ride came following a naming contest during which the park's most passionate fans cast over 30,000 votes – and shared their own thoughts on what the name should be. The fans were loud and clear on their desire to see the park honor the legacy of an old favorite while launching an all-new family-friendly attraction. As a result, Busch Gardens Williamsburg chose the ride's name specifically to build upon a beloved attraction in the park's history with a new twist.

The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge delivers a highly immersive and thematic experience, where families are swept into a world of unparalleled excitement. Riders will dash through more than 2,500 feet of track at speeds up to 40 miles per hour, making it the ultimate family-friendly attraction. With its thrilling yet accessible design, this ride is perfect for kids, with a minimum height of 42 inches tall when accompanied by a supervising companion and 48 inches without, ensuring everyone can enjoy this coaster together.

"This attraction is unlike anything we've ever done before," said Kevin Lembke, Busch Gardens Williamsburg Park President. "We've created an experience that combines storytelling with family-friendly thrills. Guests will feel completely immersed in the story of the Bavarian village, as the sound of screams and the echo of a howling wolf creates chaos in the familiar town."

Located in the Octoberfest area of the park, this all-new thrill will be the park's eleventh coaster.

Manufactured by Bolliger & Mabillard, it joins

Busch Gardens Williamsburg's diverse roller coaster portfolio of attractions for both thrill seekers and families, including the newest coaster, Loch Ness Monster: The Legend Lives On, along with fan-favorite attractions like DarKoaster and Pantheon.

Busch Gardens Members will be among the first to ride this new coaster when it opens next year. The 2025 Memberships are now available and offer Members unlimited admission to the park for 12 months, enjoying the world's most beautiful theme park all year long. Members get unlimited access to the park as well as more FREE tickets than ever before, FREE parking and discounts on food, merchandise, tours and Quick Queue.

2025 Events Lineup

In addition to the new roller coaster, 2025 at Busch Gardens Williamsburg will be filled with popular events throughout the entire year, as the park celebrates 50 years of operation. These fan-favorite events give guests endless reasons to come back again and again. The lineup includes:



Mardi Gras : Let the good times roll with jazzy live music, classic Cajun flavors, and electrifying entertainment throughout all nine of Busch Gardens' villages during this exciting New Orleans-style event for the whole family.

St. Patrick's Day Celebration : Experience the magic of St. Patrick's Day with Irish spirit, festivity, authentic entertainment and green beer while enjoying the lively atmosphere of Busch Gardens St. Patrick's Day Celebration.

Food & Wine Festival : Embark on a culinary journey throughout the world's most beautiful theme park, sipping and sampling international flavors and local favorites.

Summer of Wonder : Guests are immersed in the wonder of art, music, culinary delights and thrills during this one-of-a-kind-celebration.

Bier Fest Brews & BBQ : Sip and savor seasonal brew offerings and new beer-inspired recipes at Virginia's largest beer and barbecue festival.

Halloween Spooktacular : Celebrate Halloween with favorite Sesame Street® friends with trick-or-treating, costume parades, dance parties and more.

Howl-O-Scream : There's nowhere to hide at Virginia's premier Halloween event. Take on haunted houses, sinister shows and thrills as terror transforms the entire park. Christmas Town : Celebrate the holidays with millions of twinkling lights, festive shows, and holiday-inspired culinary delights.

Best Way to Play

Members will be among the first to ride this family-friendly attraction when it opens next year. The best way to experience the new thrill is with a Busch Gardens Membership. For as low as $13.00 a month + tax with no down payment, guests can enjoy up to $2,355 worth of benefits including unlimited year-round admission for thrilling attractions, incredible seasonal events and family-friendly fun at the world's most beautiful theme park and Virginia's largest water park. Members receive 12 months of visits with the best benefits ever, including FREE parking, up to eight (8) FREE guest tickets, one-of-a-kind VIP Events, and special savings on merchandise, Quick Queue, and much more.



For more information on the 2025 attraction

and Membership, visit BuschGardens/Williamsburg and follow Busch Gardens on social media at @BuschGardensVA.

About Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Busch Gardens® Williamsburg is an action-packed European-themed adventure park, boasting more than 100 acres of family fun. Home to top-rated roller coasters, more than 50 rides and attractions, award-winning entertainment, and signature events throughout the year. For more information, visit BuschGardens . Busch Gardens is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS ) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at UnitedParks.

