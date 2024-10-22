Metox Secures $80M In DOE Funding To Build Advanced HTS Wire Manufacturing Facility In The U.S.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetOx International, Inc. (MetOx), a U.S.-based leader in High Temperature Superconducting (HTS) wire production, proudly announces it has been selected to negotiate $80 million in funding from the U.S. Department of (DOE) to establish an advanced facility in the southeastern United States.

Scheduled to begin in 2025, the groundbreaking initiative-Project Arch-will be the first large-scale HTS wire production facility of its kind in the country. This project will significantly enhance domestic capacity, supporting critical infrastructure for the clean energy transition.

Project Arch is poised to accelerate the expansion of the U.S. power grid, enabling faster adoption of renewable energy, electric vehicle charging networks, hyperscale AI data centers, and large-scale manufacturing operations. With this strategic funding, MetOx is positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

"We are thrilled to receive this support from the Department of Energy, which allows us to bring cutting-edge manufacturing and over 200 high tech job opportunities to the southeastern United States," said Bud Vos, CEO of MetOx. "Project Arch not only represents a transformative milestone for our company, but it establishes the U.S. as a true leader in HTS technology. This project will have an immediate and tangible impact on the local economy and the energy sector, powering new technologies that rely on the unmatched power-carrying capacity of superconductors. Through Project Arch, we are driving a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy future-for the U.S. and the world."

"The transition to America's clean energy future is being shaped by communities filled with the valuable talent and experience that comes from powering our country for decades," said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer

Granholm. "By leveraging the know-how and skillset of the former coal workforce, we are strengthening our national security while helping advance forward-facing technologies and revitalize communities across the nation."

A Vision for the Future: Superconductors present a transformative opportunity for the U.S. to lead the global energy transition with revolutionary, field-proven technology that is already in use around the world. Project Arch will be instrumental in building a future-ready power grid, accelerating zero-carbon energy generation, and advancing the domestic manufacturing of critical technologies.

With the DOE's support, this initiative marks a major milestone toward these objectives while also driving economic revitalization by bringing new-economy jobs to a community that was previously home to a coal power plant. Project Arch embodies the U.S. commitment to sustainable innovation-paving the way for cleaner energy, stronger infrastructure, and a resilient manufacturing sector.

About MetOx International, Inc.: MetOx is a Houston-based company specializing in the manufacturing of High Temperature Superconducting wire. Committed to innovation and sustainability, MetOx aims to transform the energy sector with its advanced superconductor technology.

