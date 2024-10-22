[Press Release] Iliad SA Successfully Issues Inaugural €500 Million Green Bond

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

Paris, October 22, 2024

iliad SA successfully issues inaugural €500 million green

Financial release

Today, iliad SA successfully placed a €500 million green bond issue. The bonds mature in just over five years, paying interest at 4.25% per year.

This transaction, announced for a maximum amount of €500 million, met with very strong investor demand (with a final demand of over €1.5 billion), enabling the Group to take advantage of the improved conditions and to refinance part of its existing bond debt via the tender offer launched in parallel for its bonds maturing in April 2025 and June 2026 (see previously published press release:

This result confirms investors' confidence in iliad's creditworthiness and its ESG strategy.

The proceeds from this green bond issue will be used to finance, and in part refinance, eligible expenditure described in the Group's Green Financing Framework published on October 21, which received a positive second-party opinion from Sustainalytics (both documents are available on our website at

Thomas Kienzi – Chief Financial Officer of the iliad Group :“Through this operation, the iliad Group pledges to invest in technologies that promote more sustainable development, and once again demonstrates its commitment to controlling its carbon emissions.”



This is the Group's inaugural green bond issue, and it follows a conventional bond issue of €500 million in April 2024. The green bond issue has also been rated Ba2/BB/BB by Moody's, S&P and Fitch, respectively, in the category of senior unsecured bonds.

BNP Paribas and Société Générale are the Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Green Structuring Advisors; Crédit Agricole CIB, MUFG, Natixis, SMBC, CIC, Erste Group, Helaba, RBC and Unicredit are Joint Lead Managers; and the Bank of China, Bayern LB and Mizuho are Co-Managers.

About the iliad Group

Created in the early 1990s, the iliad Group is the inventor of the world's first triple-play box and is now a major European telecoms player, standing out for its innovative, straightforward and attractive offerings. The Group is the parent of Free in France, iliad in Italy and Play in Poland, has over 18,200 employees serving more than 49.8 million subscribers, and generated €9.7 billion in revenues in the twelve months ended June 30, 2024. In France, the Group is an integrated Fixed and Mobile Ultra-Fast Broadband operator and had 22.9 million subscribers at end-June 2024 (15.3 million Mobile subscribers and 7.5 million Fixed-line subscribers). In Italy, where it launched its business in 2018 under the iliad brand, it is the country's fourth-largest mobile operator and at end-June 2024, had nearly 11.3 million Mobile subscribers and 280,000 Fiber subscribers. In Poland, the Group is an integrated convergent operator, and at end-June 2024, had 13.3 million Mobile subscribers and nearly 2.1 million Fixed-line subscribers. In the second quarter of 2024, the iliad Group became Europe's fifth-largest operator by number of retail Mobile subscribers (excluding M2M) and it remains the fifth-largest Fixed Broadband operator.

