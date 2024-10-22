MSCI Appoints Luke Flemmer To Lead And Expand Private Assets Business

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- MSCI (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global community, has appointed Luke Flemmer as Head of Private Assets, effective October 22.

In this role, Flemmer will lead the firm's Private Assets product development process and be responsible for building, scaling and overseeing MSCI's Private Assets business. Flemmer is based in New York and will report to Alvise Munari, Chief Product Officer.

Previously, Flemmer served as Managing Director, Head of Digital Strategy for Alternative Investments in the Asset Management Division at Goldman Sachs. Before joining Goldman Sachs in 2020, he was Co-Founder and CEO of Lab49, a global solutions provider of investment and risk technology to the world's top asset managers and investment banks. Following the acquisition of Lab49 by the ION group in 2015, Flemmer also served as Co-Head of ION's Capital Markets division, delivering software and solutions to the group's global financial services customer base and integrating several major acquisitions.

“I am extremely excited by the opportunity to join the leadership team at MSCI to focus on this critical segment of our industry,” said Luke Flemmer. “MSCI is uniquely positioned to deliver rigorous and independent data and analytics across all aspects of capital formation, asset selection, and risk and portfolio management. I'm very much looking forward to working with our team and clients to deliver exceptional products in this space.”

“Luke is ideally suited to substantially accelerate MSCI's initiatives in this critical growth area and create solutions that will drive meaningful impact for our clients,” said Alvise Munari. "Luke brings invaluable expertise in data and analytics within the financial services sector, along with in-depth knowledge of private assets. His strength in building, growing, and leading companies will be instrumental to our success in building solutions that can help investors understand and navigate the complexities of private markets.”

