Global Industrial Company To Report Third Quarter 2024 Results On October 29, 2024

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that it will release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 after U.S. hours.

Management will host a conference call and question and answer session on the Company's results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 29th. To access the call, please dial 412-317-6347 five minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at . If you are unable to listen to the call at its scheduled time, the webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Global IndustrialCompany

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For 75 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, currently offering hundreds of thousands of industrial and MRO products needed to run businesses and facilities. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and utilizes a team of subject matter experts, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and national vendor relationships to help customers succeed. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

