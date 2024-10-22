Netlist Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Conference Call

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Irvine, 10/22/2024



IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Netlist, (OTCQB:NLST) announced today that it will report its results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024, before 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

Netlist will host a call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 29, 2024. Netlist encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, click here .

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5443 and requesting the "Netlist Conference Call."

A live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed in the Investor's section of Netlist's website at .

About Netlist

Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions, pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist's inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI which is revolutionizing computing and empowering businesses and industries to thrive in the digital age. To learn more about Netlist, please visit .

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.

10/22/2024


