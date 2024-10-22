Investornewsbreaks Tuttle Capital Management Launches Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF
Tuttle Capital Management has introduced the Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF (EUAD), which will begin trading today. The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in companies within the STOXX® Europe Total market Aerospace & Defense Index, focusing on European-based companies that derive over 50% of their revenue from aerospace and defense sectors. CEO Matthew Tuttle highlights the fund's strategic potential, noting the investment opportunity driven by global tensions and potential shifts in U.S. security commitments to Europe.
