Investornewsbreaks Tuttle Capital Management Launches Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Tuttle Capital Management has introduced the Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense (EUAD), which will begin trading today. The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in companies within the STOXX® Europe Total Aerospace & Defense Index, focusing on European-based companies that derive over 50% of their revenue from aerospace and defense sectors. CEO Matthew Tuttle highlights the fund's strategic potential, noting the opportunity driven by global tensions and potential shifts in U.S. security commitments to Europe.

