Putin, Modi Stress Importance Of BRICS Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) KAZAN- Russian President Vladimir and Indian Prime Narendra Modi met on Tuesday in Kazan, Russia, during the BRICS summit, emphasising the need for important decisions to expand and strengthen cooperation within the bloc.

“In Kazan, we must take a number of important decisions aimed at further improving the activities of the association and strengthening multifaceted cooperation within its framework,” Putin said.

Putin also highlighted Russia's appreciation for cooperation with India within the BRICS framework.“We highly value our cooperation in this area, bearing in mind that our states stood at the origins of the creation of the association,” Putin added.

Modi echoed the sentiment, noting the growing interest in joining the association.“Today, many countries of the world want to join our association, I look forward to our discussion within the framework of BRICS,” he explained.

The prime minister's second visit to Russia in recent months underscores the strong coordination and friendship between the two countries, Modi said, adding that cooperation has strengthened in all areas.

Modi also touched on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, stating India's commitment to a peaceful resolution.“We are in regular contact regarding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I have said before, we believe that problems should be resolved peacefully and we fully support the prompt restoration of peace and stability. In all our efforts, we give priority to humanity, and we are ready to provide any possible assistance in the future,” he said.

The BRICS summit , which brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa along with new members, Egypt, Iran, United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia is held in Kazan from 22 to 24 October.



