Amir's Visit To Germany Opens New Horizons For Bilateral Cooperation: Qatar's Envoy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Germany Abdullah Ibrahim Abdulrahman Sultan Al Hamar said that the visit of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Germany represents the main supporter of the historical relations between the two countries, dating back to 1973, pointing out that the two countries' aspiration to boost their relations in all fields.

In a statement, HE Al Hamar told Qatar News Agency that the previous talks with German officials focused on the current situation in the Middle East, the need to join efforts to stop the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip, and find a peaceful solution to the Palestinian cause. Topics related to Qatari-German relations were also discussed in previous talks, as well as ways to support and strengthen them in various fields.

The German government appreciates the pioneering role played by the State of Qatar in the field of mediation and resolving disputes through peaceful means, Al Hamar stressed, adding that Qatari mediation has directly contributed to preventing the occurrence of several conflicts in the region. He noted the ongoing efforts the state is making to stop the genocide in the Gaza Strip, which contributed to the release of a number of German citizens who were held hostage.

In regard to the practical outcomes of the visit, HE Al Hamar revealed the signing of a letter of intent between the Ministry of Interior in Qatar and the German Federal Ministry of the Interior, in addition to a cooperation agreement between the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) and the German Federal Police, explaining that these agreements aim to enhance cooperation in the fields of training, counter-terrorism, and cybersecurity.

Germany pays great attention to the development of the small and medium-sized enterprises sector and clean energy, such as wind energy and green hydrogen, he added, pointing out that these areas represent great opportunities for Qatari and German companies to build economic partnerships and direct investment.

In regard to Qatari investment in Germany, Al Hamar said that the State of Qatar is focusing on investing in the sectors of start-ups, information technology, artificial intelligence, and semiconductor production, indicating that these sectors represent great opportunities for investment and expansion between the two countries.

Regarding cultural and educational cooperation between the two countries, he noted that the embassy is working alongside the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in the State of Qatar and its German counterpart to encourage academic and student exchange between the two countries.

On future plans to enhance cooperation between Qatar and Germany in the field of research and development, HE Al Hamar said that visits to relevant German institutions were organized, adding that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council and the German side soon, to enhance cooperation in the field of research and innovation, in addition to encouraging relevant German companies to work in the State of Qatar.



