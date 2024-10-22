Amir's Visit Excellent Opportunity To Enhance Ties: German Policy Advisor

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Foreign Policy Advisor to the Chancellor of the Republic of Germany Jens Plotner said that the visit of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Germany is an excellent opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, noting that the relationship has never been better than today.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Plotner said that, "the German is eager to broaden its bilateral and economic relations with the State of Qatar even further. The upcoming visit of His Highness the Amir of Qatar is an excellent opportunity to cultivate and further enhance the good relations between Germany and Qatar."

He added that this visit comes at a crucial time that reflects the depth of diplomatic ties between the two nations and emphasize both sides' commitment to developing these relations in multiple areas.

On Qatar's mediation efforts to resolve international and regional conflicts, Plotner praised Qatar's role, saying that Qatar is an important partner for Germany in the Middle East and beyond, and the German government strongly appreciates Qatars mediation efforts, for example in the war on Gaza. "Germany is keen to continue working with Qatar to mitigate regional conflicts," he added.

Plotner explained that the diplomatic relations between Germany and Qatar are strong and stable, pointing to the significant opportunities available to enhance partnerships between the two countries in the coming years, particularly in trade, economic and climate partnerships that are beneficial to both countries, regionally and globally.

Plotner emphasised his country's commitment to working with the State of Qatar to address the complex humanitarian crises in the region, noting that cooperation in this area is vital due to the interwoven nature and complexities of these humanitarian crises, which require joint efforts to mitigate their impacts.

"Given the complexity and wide array of humanitarian crises, Germany relies heavily on the professional and well-connected humanitarian aid system of the United Nations. Were keen on working on this with Qatar as well," he said, adding, "Germany is one of the largest bilateral contributors of humanitarian aid to the entire region of the Middle East."

Plotner concluded his statements by noting that German-Qatari relations will continue to grow, adding that the climate and biodiversity crises and their effects "show us that we need urgently need global cooperation to address these challenges. We will also continue to strengthen the international rules-based order together."

MENAFN22102024000067011011ID1108807358