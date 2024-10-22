Talks With German President, Chancellor Addressed Common Aspirations To Bolster Ties: Amir
10/22/2024 2:03:05 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that he discussed with the President of the federal Republic of Germany Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the shared aspirations to consolidate and expand bilateral cooperation across political, economic and commercial areas.
His Highness the Amir posted on his official X account that Tuesday's deliberations in Berlin with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz tackled common aspirations to boost and expand bilateral cooperation across political, economic and commercial fields, which both sides are keen to continuously develop through joint efforts, strategic partnerships and mutual investments at the bilateral and multilateral levels, in a way that achieves the interests of the two countries and prosperity for the two friendly peoples.
