Octave Holdings And Investments Acquires Waterside Marketplace

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC is pleased to announce that Octave Realty Fund IX, LLC, completed the of Waterside Marketplace in Chesterfield, Michigan. Waterside Marketplace, a 276,244 square foot grocery shadow-anchored power center, is 93% occupied and features a mix of national category leaders including T.J. Maxx, Burlington, Old Navy, Best Buy, and Ulta. In addition, a Sierra Trading Post is scheduled to open in early 2025. Waterside also benefits from its adjacency to strong traffic driving shadow-anchors such as Lowe's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Aldi.The center is located in Macomb County, 25 miles northeast of downtown Detroit at the intersection of I-94 and 23-mile road. It receives over 120,000 vehicles per day and has incredible visibility from its prime location. Macomb County is Michigan's third most populated county and boasts top employers such as General Motors, Ford Motors, McLaren Health Care, and Fiat Chrysler.Waterside is located near Selfridge Air National Guard Base housing 6,000 service personnel and 1,000 daily workers. The center also benefits from its close proximity to Anchor Bay, which serves as an access point to Lake St. Clair and attracts significant tourism from across the state, providing numerous entertainment opportunities including local marinas, parks, golf courses, and historic sites.“Waterside is the dominant grocery shadow-anchored community center in a growing submarket that has great visibility along I-94, robust tenant sales and high average household incomes”, said Scott Henard, Octave's Executive Vice President and Head of Acquisitions.“We are excited to have this acquisition close out our ninth fund!”Sridhar Marupudi, Octave's Co-Founder and CEO, commented“We are thrilled to add another solid grocery shadow-anchored center to our portfolio, and we continue to look for opportunities to acquire high-quality grocery-anchored or shadow-anchored centers meeting our disciplined investment criteria.”“Waterside is a great final acquisition for ORF IX and we want to thank our dedicated in-house acquisitions team for a smooth transaction,” said Parth Munshi, Octave's EVP and General Counsel.Waterside Marketplace will be professionally leasing and managed by Pinnacle Leasing and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Octave.About OctaveOctave Holdings and Investments, LLC is a privately held real estate investment company that owns, operates, and manages, a portfolio of over 45 commercial real estate assets in fourteen states valued at approximately $700 million.Octave's mission is to empower individuals and institutions to achieve financial freedom through strategic investments in tangible commercial real estate assets. We are dedicated to creating sustainable passive income streams while fostering transparency and trust. Our innovative platform is designed to provide clear insights and seamless management of your investments, ensuring that our clients can confidently navigate their financial journeys with us. Together, we build wealth, nurture community, and unlock the full potential of real estate investment.

