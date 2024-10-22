Update On T-Mobile's Efforts Following Hurricanes Helene And Milton

(MENAFN- 3BL) October 22, 2024 /3BL/ - Our hearts continue to be with everyone in the Southeast states impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton . As of late last week, T-Mobile operations are almost completely back to normal. Our is fully operating, and our Customer Experience Centers and all stores are open. We were proud to have been on the ground supporting communities in their rebuilding and remain committed to supporting our customers and communities as they continue to recover in the Southeast.

Here are a few stats about our response efforts:



Activated over 600 emergency crew members , field engineers, technicians and others who mobilized as quickly as possible and navigated extremely challenging conditions and destruction.

Recovered all but 4% of network sites and restored connectivity for all but 2% of customers within 72 hours of each hurricane .

Completed over 3,400 reconnaissance missions to identify site-specific restoration needs.

Deployed and maintained over 800 generators and an expansive fleet of connectivity solutions - including SatCOLTs and SatCOWs, Mobile Emergency Operations Centers, heavy-duty Wi-Fi and charging vehicles, VSATs and microwave technology - to rapidly recover impacted sites and restore coverage.

Configured around 5,000 real-time performance and congestion mitigation changes and 230 spectrum layer management actions to extend site back-up power run-time and customer service at sites in impacted areas.

Conducted 121,000 antenna tilts to continuously and iteratively optimize signals and expand coverage.

Visited 46 different Red Cross shelters and points of distribution across the Southeast to provide free Wi-Fi to over 17,000 people who used 9.0 terabytes of data, offer device charging and hand out nearly 5,600 power packs with device charging equipment and other supplies.

Broadcast Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) and delivered SMS messages via satellite.

Deployed drones to assist local law enforcement and agencies in Western North Carolina with high-resolution and thermal imagery and risk identification and assessment of debris, possible landslides, structure and infrastructure damage and more. Prioritized restoration requests from federal, state and local officials and emergency management agencies to best support critical operations for first responders and public safety agencies, as well as customers, communities and others.

We're continuing to encourage everyone to donate to our partner, the American Red Cross, which is providing comfort, support and relief. We are also matching our employee donations 2:1 through Benevity.

For more information on T-Mobile's response following Hurricane Helene, visit , and for Hurricane Milton, visit .

See more on T-Mobile's emergency response efforts and tips to stay connected at . Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

