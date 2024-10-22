Embracing Heritage And Innovation: Reflecting On Cadence's Latinx Mercado Fiesta

(MENAFN- 3BL) This post was contributed by Giselle Villa, analyst at Cadence.

As a member of Cadencia, the Latinx Inclusion group at Cadence, I found the Latinx Mercado Fiesta to be a meaningful and enriching experience, especially working in a tech company where Latinx representation can sometimes feel limited. This event created a much-needed space for us to celebrate our diverse cultures and share the beauty and richness of our traditions with our coworkers.

Walking through the market, I felt a sense of pride seeing the familiar candies I grew up eating, a reminder of my childhood that I was able to explain and share with colleagues from different backgrounds. It was heartwarming to see their genuine interest and curiosity as they learned about the significance of something that held such a special place in my life. The connection made through something as simple as a childhood treat was a reflection of how powerful these cultural exchanges can be.

One vendor that particularly stood out to me was selling a sweater with the phrase“Vaquera Ingeniera,” which translates to "cowgirl engineer." This unique design resonated with me because it perfectly blended elements of Mexican culture with a professional identity, celebrating both our cultural roots and the ambition we carry into our careers. On the back, it said in Spanish,“Sé la ingeniera de tu vida” (“Be the engineer of your life”), which was a beautiful reminder that we can craft our own paths and futures, all while honoring where we come from. It was a wonderful example of how our heritage can coexist with our professional identities, and seeing that representation in such a creative way filled me with pride.

It's events like these that remind me of the strength and beauty of our Latinx community. This wasn't just about enjoying the food, vendors, and performances, like the Aztec dance and empanadas, but also about creating a space for cultural exchange and connection. It reinforced the importance of groups like Cadencia, where we can come together, find common ground, and celebrate our roots in an environment that may not always reflect our cultural experiences.

As we look forward to upcoming holidays and events like Día de los Muertos and Posadas, I'm filled with gratitude to be part of our One Cadence – One Team culture that not only celebrates our traditions but also gives us the space to support each other and share our stories.

Learn more about life at Cadence.