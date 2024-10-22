Amir Holds Official Talks With German Chancellor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and H E Olaf Scholz Chancellor of the Republic of Germany held an official session of talks at Meseberg Palace in the state of Brandenburg today.

During the session, the existing friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed, as well as ways to enhance and develop them in all fields, especially investment, and trade.

The session also addressed developments in regional and international issues of common interest, most notably developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon, and the need to intensify efforts to reduce escalation in the Middle East and reach a ceasefire.

The talks were attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan, HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Head of the State Security Service, HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On Germany's side, the session was attended by HE Federal Government Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit, HE State Secretary at the Federal Chancellery Jorg Kukies, and a number of senior officials.

Earlier, HH the Amir and HE the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany held a bilateral meeting, where they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them.

HE the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany held a luncheon banquet in honor of HH the Amir and members of the official accompanying delegation.