Amir Meets President Of Germany

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met on Tuesday with President of the Republic of Germany HE Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Bellevue Presidential Palace in Berlin.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance and develop them across various fields. In addition, they discussed regional and international developments.

The session was attended by Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of the State Security HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On Germany's side, the meeting was attended by Spokeswoman of the Federal President HE Cerstin Gammelin and a number of senior officials.