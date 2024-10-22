Amir Leaves Germany

Date
QNA
Berlin: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the capital Berlin on Tuesday, following an official visit to the federal Republic of Germany.
HH the Amir was accompanied by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and an official delegation.
