Amir Leaves Germany

10/22/2024 2:00:17 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the capital Berlin on Tuesday, following an official visit to the federal Republic of Germany.

HH the Amir was accompanied by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and an official delegation.

MENAFN22102024000063011010ID1108807321


The Peninsula

