Amir Leaves Germany

Berlin: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the capital Berlin on Tuesday, following an official visit to the Republic of Germany.

HH the Amir was accompanied by the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and an official delegation.



