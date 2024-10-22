EG America Commits $250,000 To Support Disabled Veterans This November

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Erlanger, Ky, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EG America is launching a campaign throughout its 1,500+ convenience stores to donate or raise at least $250,000 for DAV (Disabled American Veterans), a nonprofit organization that empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity.

Throughout November, guests visiting EG America's Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores can donate $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing to DAV during checkout. In addition, veterans and service members will receive a free fountain drink of their choice on Veterans Day.

“EG America is honored to partner with DAV again this year and help support our nation's veterans and their families,” said EG America's President and CEO John Carey.“We are proud of those who have served our country, including the many veterans working within our organization, and are happy to support DAV and the critical benefits and services they provide.”

Through donations, DAV provides a range of programs, such as benefits assistance, transportation to and from VA medical appointments, and more at no cost.

"We are incredibly thankful for EG America's commitment to DAV's mission to empower America's veterans and their families,” said DAV's CEO and National Adjutant Barry Jesinoski.“Since our partnership began, EG America and their generous guests have donated $3.5 million to support ill and injured veterans. We are truly grateful for their kindness.”

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org .

About EG America

With more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the U.S., EG America is one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the country. As the operator of Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill stores, we are committed to becoming America's preferred 'one-stop' destination by focusing on superior guest experience, high-quality grocery and fuel products, and supporting the communities in which we live and work. EG America is owned by EG Group, a UK-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the UK & Ireland, Europe, Australia, and the US. For more information about EG America, visit us at or follow us on LinkedIn .

###

CONTACT: Victoria Short DAV (Disabled American Veterans) 859-442-2048 ...