Liora Manné Introduces The Kaleidoscope Collection, A Celebration Of Color, Pattern, And Culture

- New York product and lifestyle designer, Liora MannéNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New York product and lifestyle designer, Liora Manné is premiering The Kaleidoscope Collection, an extension of The REvolution Collection, that is completely customizable and made to order – crafted using Liora's innovative Lamontage® process. The Kaleidoscope Collection is a celebration of Color, Pattern, Culture, and proves that Beauty + Sustainability can Simultaneously Co-exist. Discover The Kaleidoscope Collection during High Point Market, in InterHall IH204 (Oct 26-30, 2024) to explore the beauty of textiles using recycled polyester fibers.Liora Manné, founder of her namesake lifestyle brand, Liora Manné, commented about her new collection,“I am so incredibly excited about premiering my new collection in InterHall and the new REcycled fibers that are now available. Come and experience the Kaleidoscope Collection: A collection of Color, Pattern, Culture & Sustainability.”Introducing Kaleidoscope: A Celebration of Color, Pattern, Culture , and Sustainability by Liora Manné. Step into a world where colors, patterns, cultures, and sustainability converge with Liora Manné's "Kaleidoscope" collection, debuting at High Point Market, in InterHall IH204. Featuring the stunning "SUPERBLOOM” dreamscape and 10 additional patterns across wall or ceiling coverings, rugs, and fabrics, this vibrant collection draws inspiration from mosaic tiles, cultural tapestries, and artisanal craftsmanship, offering a kaleidoscope of influences that bring bold, optimistic energy to any space. Crafted using Liora's innovative Lamontage® process, the Kaleidoscope collection is as eco-friendly as it is beautiful. Many of the patterns incorporate REcycled Apparel materials, and all rugs are made with at least 70% reprocessed fibers, reinforcing Liora Manné's commitment to sustainability. To celebrate the launch Liora is hosting a special Meet & Greet Event within her InterHall showroom IH204 on Saturday, Oct 26 from 11 am to 12 pm, where she will share insights behind her collection and her innovative Lamontage® process.Liora Manné shared,“What sets Lamontage® apart is its fully customizable nature, allowing you to tailor each pattern to reflect your unique style. With its kaleidoscope of colors, patterns, cultures, and sustainable materials, this collection transforms interiors into vibrant spaces that inspire creativity and connection.” Honing a circular and proprietary production and manufacturing process, Liora, uses her groundbreaking trademarked Lamontage® technique to create this socially conscious collection, with fibers that are sourced from recycled plastic bottles and recycled apparel. To create truly unique needle-punched patterns are made-to-order and the creative applications for high-performance material range from rugs, wall & ceiling coverings, fabric, pillows, decorative art & more. Inventive and eco-friendly, the Kaleidoscope Collection reimagines sustainable design.Liora Manné collections are perfect for Commercial and Residential use and are Suitable for indoor & outdoor applications. Fully customizable, and offer a 24 square-foot minimum, with no additional fees for customizations and up to 13'6” in one direction for seamless installations and less waste. For her SmartSilverTM Nano Finish – trade audiences can also order without, UV-stabilized, and can be trimmed on-site, and will never unravel or fray. The collection is also Bleach-cleanable friendly when using a 1:4 bleach-water solution.Also being introduced from the Kaleidoscope Collection is the Liora Manné Carry-All Tote. These one of a kind vibrant branded totes that feature patterns from the collection and are a blend of artistry and sustainability, made with durable recycled apparel material. Chic and colorful, this tote comes in 8 unique, artistic patterns, perfect for adding a touch of style to your everyday look. It's not only functional but also makes the perfect gift for those who value both fashion and eco-conscious living.As a special bonus for market attendees who discover the magic of Liora Manné at High Point Market can enter a drawing to win one of her new exclusive Liora Manné Carry-All Totes. Interested market buyers are encouraged to stop by Oct 26-30 from 8 am to 6 pm - Liora Manné showroom in the IHFC Bldg, InterHall space IH204, to enter to win. (*Winner will get to pick the Kaleidoscope Collection Carry-All Tote Design of their choice and will be contacted by email following High Point Market to confirm the address and Tote will be shipped free of charge.*)Successfully navigating four decades of success as a product designer and an innovator, Liora Manné, has been breaking the rules throughout her entire career. As the leader of her namesake brand since 1990, she is renowned for her bold, contemporary colors and cutting-edge Lamontage® processes that have sparked a revolution in an industry dominated by tradition. Lamontage® patented textile process developed by designer Liora Manné. This innovative technique involves combining hand-crafted artwork with cutting-edge technology to create stunning and durable fabrics.Liora Manné's Lifestyle Collections and Lamontage® products have been featured around the world-class and prestigious institutions, such as David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island and across the country in the internationally known sensation, and luxury boutique destination in Los Angeles, The Mondrian Hotel.Liora Manné @ High Point Market, in InterHall IH204 Oct 26-30 | Kaleidoscope: A Celebration of Color, Pattern, Culture, and SustainabilityIntroducing Kaleidoscope: A Celebration of Color, Pattern, Culture, and Sustainability by Liora Manné. Featuring the stunning "SUPERBLOOM” wallcovering and 10 additional patterns across wall or ceiling coverings, rugs, and fabrics, this vibrant collection draws inspiration from mosaic tiles, cultural tapestries, and artisanal craftsmanship, offering a kaleidoscope of influences that bring bold, optimistic energy to any space. This collection is as eco-friendly as it is beautiful. Many of the patterns incorporate REcycled Apparel materials, and all rugs are made with at least 70% reprocessed fibers, reinforcing Liora Manne's commitment to sustainability. Kaleidoscope is also its fully customizable nature, allowing you to tailor each pattern to reflect your unique style. With its kaleidoscope of colors, patterns, cultures, and sustainable materials, this collection transforms interiors into vibrant spaces that inspire creativity and connection.REvolution Collection; coined, REcycled & REimagined is available in the following: In a testament that beauty and sustainability can simultaneously co-exist, Liora Manné, invites you to REvolutionize your understanding of textiles with the REvolution Collection; coined, REcycled & REimagined. Driven by Liora's desire to create products in alignment with our eco-systems, all (RE*) patterns are 100% recycled and all (RE*) patterns are composed of 70% or higher recycled materials. Please explore my new collection and experience the reimagining of recycled fibers –to find a beautiful harmony. To explore Liora Manné Showrooms & Find Representatives near you visit: about/showrooms .About Liora MannéIsraeli-born lifestyle products designer, Liora Manné, has been breaking the rules throughout her entire career. She founded her namesake company in 1990. Her bold, contemporary colors and cutting-edge Lamontage® processes sparked a revolution in an industry dominated by tradition. Today, Manné's lifestyle collections and Lamontage® products are featured around the world in institutions like David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles, and Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. 