ILHA Announces INSPIRE Luxury Hospitality Conference: A Catalyst For Innovation And Collaboration In The Luxury Hotel Industry

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 -- The

International Luxury Hotel Association

(ILHA) is set to host its highly anticipated INSPIRE Luxury Hospitality on December 4-5, 2024, at the prestigious Fontainebleau Las Vegas. This exclusive event promises to be a transformative experience for luxury hospitality professionals, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and cutting-edge insights.

INSPIRE will bring together 500+ in-person attendees representing over 300 esteemed companies in the luxury hospitality sector. The carefully curated environment is designed to foster meaningful connections and facilitate lucrative partnerships among industry leaders, innovators, investors, developers, owners, operators, and providers.

Networking Hub: The Epicenter of Business Opportunities

At the heart of the conference lies the INSPIRE Networking Hub, a meticulously designed space for business deals and networking. Attendees will gain access to the latest industry products and services, empowering them with invaluable research and expertise to make informed decisions for their hotels in 2025 and beyond.

Visionary Speakers Shaping the Future of Luxury Hospitality

The conference will feature an impressive lineup of industry leaders sharing their insights and providing a toolkit for hoteliers to navigate the upcoming year. Notable speakers include:



Patrick Nichols, The Venetian Las Vegas

Kristie Goshow, KSL Resorts

Walter Isenberg, Sage Hospitality Group

Phil Keb, IHG

Rika Lisslo, Hyatt Hotels

Keith Space, Fort Hospitality Group Dan Flannery, Loews Hotels

Addressing Critical Industry Issues

The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) is proud to spotlight Brittany Dunn, COO and Co-Founder of Safe House Project , at our upcoming event. Dunn will present "Eradicating Human Trafficking: A Transformational Approach through Collective Impact," offering valuable insights into the hospitality industry's role in combating this global issue. Her talk will identify crucial initiatives driving change in human trafficking prevention and safety within the luxury hotel sector, emphasizing the power of collective action. By providing this platform, ILHA demonstrates its commitment to addressing critical social issues and fostering industry-wide awareness and collaboration. Dunn's expertise promises to inspire and equip luxury hoteliers with the knowledge to make a meaningful impact in the fight against human trafficking.

Barak Hirschowitz, President of the International Luxury Hotel Association, emphasizes the conference's significance: "Luxury hoteliers will gain important insights into optimizing operations and driving revenue for the next year. Investors and developers will discover hot markets and emerging trends, while all attendees will forge valuable connections. This event underscores the vital role of industry support in addressing global issues and elevating the sector through educational conversations."

Secure Your Place at the Forefront of Luxury Hospitality

The INSPIRE Luxury Hospitality Conference presents an unparalleled opportunity to gain insights, expand your network, and strike lucrative deals at the industry's premier event. Don't miss this chance to shape the future of luxury hospitality.

For more information and to register, visit the INSPIRE Luxury Hospitality Conference website.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA):

The ILHA

stands as the preeminent organization in the luxury hospitality industry, offering invaluable resources, insights, and connections to its global network of professionals. With a focus on innovation, education, and exceptional guest experiences, the ILHA serves as a platform for industry leaders to converge and shape the future of luxury hospitality.

