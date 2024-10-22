Monoline Joins Advantage Partners Independent Agent Network As A Trusted Personal Lines Carrier

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNETONKA, Minn., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monoline , a technology-driven insurance company revolutionizing personal umbrella policy placement, is excited to announce its new partnership with Advantage Partners Independent Agent . Through Monoline's innovative platform, agents can save time by instantly generating quotes, uploading policy documents, and efficiently managing their of business. This partnership underscores Monoline's dedication to equipping independent agents with the tools and personalized support they need to grow their business and provide superior service to their clients.

Advantage Partners Independent Agent Network is renowned for providing comprehensive support services that help agents scale their operations efficiently. Through a wide range of carrier partnerships, training programs, and agency management solutions, Advantage Partners equips independent agents with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace.

Monoline joins Advantage Partners to provide personal lines agents with innovative customer solutions.

Monoline is proud to join Advantage Partners' network of trusted personal lines carriers. As part of the collaboration, Monoline will offer customized onboarding experiences and dedicated training sessions designed to help Advantage Partners agents fully leverage the platform's capabilities. The Monoline platform streamlines policy placement, offering a fast, intuitive solution that allows agents to generate quotes instantly and manage policies with ease.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Advantage Partners Independent Agent Network," said Ben Phillips, CEO and Co-Founder of Monoline. "Our goal is to support independent agents by providing them with technology and training that not only simplifies the insurance process but also allows them to focus on building strong, lasting relationships with their clients."

Through this partnership, Monoline and Advantage Partners aim to elevate the level of service and efficiency independent agents can provide to their customers, helping agents optimize their operations and drive long-term success.

About Monoline

Monoline is a next-generation insurance technology company focused on simplifying the personal umbrella policy landscape. Using AI-driven processes, Monoline provides a seamless platform where agents can quickly upload existing policy documents, generate instant quotes, and manage policies efficiently. Monoline is dedicated to supporting agents with a user-friendly platform that saves time, enhances service, and grows their business.

About Advantage Partners Independent Agent Network

Advantage Partners Independent Agent Network is a trusted partner for independent insurance agents, offering a range of resources and support designed to foster growth and success. Advantage Partners provides access to top-rated carriers, comprehensive training programs, and personalized agency management services, empowering agents to thrive in a competitive insurance landscape.

