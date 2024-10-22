Acme United Corporation To Present At The LD Micro Main Event XVII

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation on Tuesday, October 29 at 10:30 AM PT

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) announced today that it will participate in the LD Micro Main Event XVII 2024, to be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel on October 29-30, 2024.

Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO, will present on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 10:30 AM PT. Register to watch the virtual presentation here . A slide presentation that will be referenced during the webcast will also be posted to the Investor Relations page on the company's website .

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only ®, First Aid Central ®, PhysiciansCare ®, Spill Magic ®, Westcott ®, Clauss ®, DMT ®, Med-Nap , Safety Made and Elite . For more information, visit .

