RBFCU (11TH LARGEST CREDIT UNION IN THE U.S.) PARTNERS WITH INSURITAS TO SCALE EXISTING INSURANCE AGENCY

AGAWAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Randolph-Brooks Credit Union (RBFCU), based in the San Antonio-area community of Live Oak, Texas, has selected Insuritas to manage and scale RBFCU Insurance Agency, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the credit union. "We are thrilled to welcome RBFCU to the Insuritas family," said Jeffrey Chesky, CEO of Insuritas. "Through this partnership, we will take over the operational management of RBFCU Insurance Agency and deploy our award-winning BUNDLE digital agency platform along with advanced data analytics to offer personalized insurance solutions to RBFCU's 1.1 million members, covering all of their annual insurance needs."

Donna Jermer, Chief Marketing Officer of Insuritas, added,“This partnership will allow RBFCU to offer its members a seamless experience for all of their insurance and risk management needs under the trusted RBFCU Insurance Agency brand. By connecting members with dozens of competing insurance carriers on Insuritas' BUNDLE platform, members will be able to secure the right coverage at competitive prices. At the same time, the credit union will see expanded wallet share and an increase in non-interest income.”

Powered by the nation's leading InsurTech solutions, including Insuritas' LoanINSURE and iINSURE technologies, RBFCU Insurance Agency is positioned to deliver cutting-edge, fully embedded insurance services to RBFCU members. The agency will also leverage Insuritas' deep integrations with over 45 insurance companies nationwide to offer truly competitive rates on home, auto, and commercial insurance.

Insuritas remains the top provider of fully integrated insurance agency solutions for financial institutions.

Insuritas' mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience in which carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. Leveraging proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations through its BUNDLE brand, Insuritas offers a vast network of solutions to empower partners to operate their own private labeled, full-service insurance agency. With Insuritas' data solutions, partners can generate expanded wallet share, increased retention, and recurring non-interest revenue. For more information, visit .

