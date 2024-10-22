Showability, GSU Hold Dynamic Accessibility-Below-The-Line Expo On Disability Inclusion In Film Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHOWAbility's first ACCESSIBILITY-BELOW-THE-LINE was well received by attendees and plans to be an annual event.

Myrna Clayton is Founder/Executive of SHOWAbility, facilitated the panel discussion of professionals

SHOWAbility has long been a champion of accessibility and inclusion, ensuring the performing arts-whether through music, theater, dance, poetry, or film, offer meaningful enjoyment and employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Expo Explored Georgia's Booming Industry and Accommodation Strategies For Creative Artists, Employees with Disabilities

- Myrna Clayton, founder/executive director of SHOWAbilityATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SHOWAbility , a leading 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to promoting accessibility in the performing arts , partnered with Georgia State University to host an informational expo focused on accessibility in the film industry, this past Sunday.These conversations explored how Georgia's booming entertainment industry can implement strategies and accommodations to foster a more inclusive workforce and remove barriers for people with disabilities.The first of its type in the country, the ACCESSIBILITY BELOW-THE-LINETM Expo, took place on Sunday, October 20 at Georgia State, and was designed to empower professionals and aspiring creative workers with disabilities, by providing crucial insights into industry accommodations and opportunities for inclusive employment.“We learned through this Expo, that in alignment with the 2024 Paris Paralympics proclamation for an 'Inclusion Revolution', Atlanta is proving that accessibility is not an afterthought in film production,” says Myrna Clayton, founder/executive director of SHOWAbility.“To reach the 168 million Americans connected to the d/Disability community in America (a d/Disabled person plus just one family member) and impact a $21+ billion discretionary spending power (larger than Black and Latino communities combined), accessibility in film must start at the development/budget stage and continue intentionally, through pre-production, production, post-production and distribution,” shared Clayton.SHOWAbility collaborated on the ACCESSIBILITY-BELOW-THE-LINE TM Expo with Georgia State University, specifically its Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII), The Inclusive Digital Expression and Literacy (IDEAL) Program, and The School of Film, Media & Theatre. Sponsors of the event included NBC Comcast/Universal and Georgia Film, EEOC and ABILITY Magazine.The Expo, which was attended by about 100 people, featured workshops with industry professionals, stakeholders and advocates covering topics like“Accessibility is Not an Afterthought-Accessibility in Film: From Development to Distribution,” facilitated by Elizabeth Labbe-Webb, a leading disability arts activist;“Drop the Pin! What Does the Data Say,” featuring Dr. Kate Fortmueller and Dr. Ethan Tussey of Georgia State's School of Film, Media & Theatre, and a panel discussion about“Accessibility in Film: Integration, Access, and Equity,” featuring film industry professionals: Quadriplegic Actor Anton Clifford; Deaf Actor/Crew Member Martha“Marty” Anger; Director/Producer Marti King Young, and Indie Film Director Shayla Racquel, all shared gold nuggets from their professional experiences about what's ahead and how to succeed in the industry as creative artists with disabilities.SHOWAbility has long been a champion of accessibility and inclusion, ensuring the performing arts-whether through music, theater, dance, poetry, or film-offer not just enjoyment and education but also meaningful employment opportunities to people with disabilities. The organization is committed to creating platforms that empower participants and foster equity in the arts and entertainment industry.Below is a YouTube link of the ACCESSIBILITY-BELOW-THE-LINE Expo:For more information about supporting the work of SHOWAbility, email ....

Norma Stanley

SHOWAbility

+1 678-508-3744

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Accessibility Below The Line Expo 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.