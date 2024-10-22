Unisys To Participate In EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Unisys (NYSE: UIS ) is excited to announce its participation in the EDUCAUSE Annual 2024, taking place in San Antonio, TX, from Oct. 21 – 24. This leading event brings together executives in the higher education sector to network, share ideas and discover innovative solutions to today's challenges.

"Participating in the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2024 is a fantastic opportunity for us to engage with leaders in higher education and together, create breakthroughs in this sector,"

said Rudy Gonzalez, managing director, higher education practice, Unisys. "Our focus on finding the right solutions, including GenAI, is driving significant improvements in educational outcomes, enabling institutions to offer more personalized and effective learning experiences."

Unisys will be represented by its higher education practice team, who will showcase the latest advancements in educational technology, including GenAI, and how Unisys solutions are driving transformation in the sector.

Presentation details:



Session: The Cloud and Security Transformation Journey at the California State University (CSU) System

Date : Thursday, October 24, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. CDT Location: San Antonio Convention Center, Room 206

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Unisys experts through various sessions and can speak with Unisys experts by visiting booth #8082. To learn more about the EDUCAUSE event and Unisys' presentation, click here .

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys and follow us on LinkedIn .

