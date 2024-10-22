ABC Supply Extends Partnership With EROAD To Increase Efficiency And Ensure Compliance, Safety

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EROAD , a global leader in fleet management, electronic compliance, and telematics solutions, today announced the renewal of its partnership with ABC Co., Inc., the largest distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America.

Since 2019, EROAD has been a steadfast partner for ABC Supply, offering advanced safety- and compliance-focused fleet management technologies that simultaneously optimize day-to-day procedures while transforming operations on a broader level.

The extension shows EROAD's capacity to provide scalable solutions that fit into ABC's growth-minded culture.

The extension of this partnership highlights EROAD's capacity to provide innovative technologies and scalable solutions that fit seamlessly into ABC's growth-minded culture.

"EROAD has been a valued technology and compliance resource with ABC Supply for over 5 years, and we look forward to advancing the partnership into the future with this new agreement," said Brian

Widder, Manager of Driver Safety & Compliance at ABC Supply. "EROAD has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to expanding their knowledge of our operations, tailoring their platform to meet the needs of our growing organization, and exploring opportunities to integrate effective solutions within our business."

EROAD Co-CEO David Kenneson commented, "We are honored to continue our partnership with ABC Supply, an industry leader in building materials. This renewal reflects not only the trust we've earned over the past five years but also our ongoing commitment to delivering real-time, data-driven solutions that help them optimize their operations. At EROAD, we understand the importance of safety, compliance, and efficiency, and we look forward to continuing to support ABC Supply with innovative technologies that drive their business forward."

About

EROAD



EROAD aims to help customers grow by providing innovative solutions that offer a deep and comprehensive range of highly contextualized data across driver, asset, and load performance. Our solutions deliver robust visibility into critical issues and translate this data into actionable insights, enabling customers to improve their operations. EROAD's hardware and connectivity solutions set the industry standard for accuracy and reliability, significantly enhancing the efficiency and productivity of fleet operations across the transportation, cold chain, and construction segments.



Our unwavering commitment remains focused on creating safer and more sustainable roads for all. EROAD (ERD) is dual listed on the ASX and NZX and boasts a team of 450 professionals located across New Zealand, Australia, and North America.





About ABC Supply

ABC Supply Co., Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America.

Since its founding in 1982, ABC Supply's sole focus has been serving professional contractors and "making it easy" for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support and services they need - including

myABCsupply , which allows them to place material orders and manage their account details from anywhere.

ABC Supply is an 18-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner and a two-time recipient of Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Award for Best Places to Work and is

committed to hiring military veterans .

Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has over 970 locations across the U.S. and Canada. More information is available at

.

