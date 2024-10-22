Dxfactor And EGYM Partner To Innovate Fitness With AI Solutions, Unveiled At The Fitness Tech Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The partnership aims to boost member experiences and business growth through customizable digital platforms, including Cancellation Save

- John Ford, Chief Product Officer at EGYMMCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DXFactor , a leader in AI-driven digital solutions, and EGYM , a global innovator, have announced a strategic partnership at the highly anticipated Fitness Tech Summit. This collaboration will accelerate the digital transformation of the fitness industry by providing fitness brands with customizable, data-driven platforms designed to enhance member satisfaction, streamline operations, and drive business growth.Major Announcement at the Fitness Tech SummitThis groundbreaking partnership, revealed during the Fitness Tech Summit, sets a new benchmark for fitness operators seeking to deliver superior member experiences through personalized, AI-driven technologies. DXFactor's deep domain expertise in the fitness industry and outcomes-driven digital transformation using AI and data empowers fitness operators to push boundaries with more intuitive and flexible mobile applications. These tools enable fitness brands to rapidly update their platforms, integrating personalized content and creating seamless user experiences."Announcing our partnership with EGYM at the Fitness Tech Summit is a key milestone in our mission to revolutionize member experiences," said Dharmesh Trivedi , Co-Founder and CEO of DXFactor. "By combining our expertise in AI with EGYM Genius, an AI exercise guidance product, we're unlocking more options for operators to enhance engagement, improve retention, and grow their business."Personalization at the Core:The heart of this partnership lies in personalization. DXFactor's customization capabilities, powered by Generative AI, ensure that fitness apps are more intuitive and responsive, offering seamless class bookings, progress tracking, and wearable device integration. This allows fitness brands to innovate and adapt in real time, delivering hyper-personalized member experiences.Scalable, Flexible Solutions for Gym Operators:EGYM and DXFactor's joint focus on personalization provides fitness operators with customizable platforms that foster stronger client relationships without the complexities of managing customizations in-house."Partnering with DXFactor enhances our ability to offer comprehensive, personalized solutions that drive both member satisfaction and operational efficiency," said John Ford, EGYM's Chief Product Officer.Leading the Future of Fitness Technology:As the fitness industry rapidly evolves, DXFactor and EGYM are poised to lead the way by integrating AI-driven insights and advanced wearable technology into fitness operations. Generative AI, in particular, will redefine how fitness operators engage with their members, enabling real-time personalization and seamless digital interactions. This partnership, officially launched at the Fitness Tech Summit, lays the groundwork for the future, helping fitness brands differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive landscape.About EGYMEGYM is a vertically integrated market leader in the fitness and health industry with the vision of transforming healthcare from repair to prevention. EGYM partners with companies to improve employee health by providing access to fitness and health facilities and equips those facilities with smart gym equipment and digital solutions to offer an AI-driven workout experience for people of all skill levels. Corporates benefit from reduced healthcare costs and increased productivity, and clubs from a growing membership base that stays engaged.About DXFactorDXFactor is a beacon of digital transformation innovation, leveraging AI, data analytics, and GenAI to forge solutions that redefine industry standards. With a legacy of generating impactful outcomes, DXFactor combines deep domain expertise with technological prowess, driving unparalleled progress and profitability for its clients. The proprietary OutcomesTM Framework, which includes innovative solutions like Cancellations Save-designed to ensure compliance with the new FTC "Click to Cancel" rule-has generated over $2 billion in Outcomes for its partners such as Fitness 19, Healthworks, Chelsea Piers, Chuze Fitness, Crunch Fitness, CSG, FitnessSF, GE, Lift Brands, Orange Theory, PepsiCola, Wabtec, Wisconsin Athletic Club, XSport Fitness, and Xponential. Learn more at DXFactor.

