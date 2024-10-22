SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates FYBR, GATO, AG On Behalf Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to relating to:

Frontier Communications Parent, (NASDAQ: FYBR )'s

sale to

Verizon Communications Inc. for $38.50 per share in cash. If you are a Frontier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO )'s sale to First Majestic Silver Corp. for 2.550 common shares of First Majestic for each common share of Gatos. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Gatos shareholders will own approximately 38% of First Majestic shares on a fully-diluted basis. If you are a Gatos shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG )'s

merger with Gatos Silver, Inc. If you are a First Majestic shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected]

or [email protected] .

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]



