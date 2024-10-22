Justice AV Solutions Participant In Bogotá Innovations In Digital Justice Applications Of Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brian Green, COO Justice AV SolutionsBOGOTá, COLOMBIA, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Justice AV Solutions (JAVS) was honored to be a featured participant in the 3rd seminar, "Innovations in Digital Justice – Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Judicial Practice," at the University Del Externado in Colombia.As a leader in courtroom technology worldwide, JAVS was included in the discussions of artificial intelligence technologies' current and future applications in the judicial field. The seminar aimed to define the state of AI and open new perspectives on its application in judicial practice in Colombia and beyond.The seminar was an open exchange of knowledge between experts in law and technology on implementing AI in justice. This assisted in identifying challenges, opportunities, and success stories in digital justice systems.Brian Green, Chief Operations Officer for JAVS, attended the Colombia event.“JAVS was thrilled to participate in the discussions on Artificial Intelligence in the Judicial field. Our latest Control Dock application with real-time captioning is just one way we use AI to benefit the courts,” Green stated.“What an honor it was to be included in the discussion", which included members of the National Government, officials of the Judicial Branch, and exponents of Industry and academia to discuss the digital transformation of justice, making substantial contributions to the digital transformation plan of the Superior Council of the Judiciary.Since its founding in 1984, JAVS has pioneered courtroom technology. The company's partnership with the state of Kentucky on the first automatic audio/video switching system for courtrooms marked a significant milestone in the industry. Today, JAVS provides courtroom equipment for all courtrooms in Kentucky and in 30 additional states and 17 countries."Our commitment to innovation and excellence has allowed us to expand our reach beyond the United States and share our expertise with judicial systems around the world," said Green. "We believe that accurate digital records are essential for transparency and fairness in the justice system, and our AI-powered solutions are helping to make that a reality."As a conference sponsor, JAVS was honored to include professor and retired judge James E. Baker as a speaker. A renowned expert on AI and the judiciary, Baker is the Director of the Syracuse University Institute for Security Policy and Law.“We were privileged to have Professor Baker join us at the conference. His insights into the application of AI in the judicial system were invaluable and will undoubtedly contribute to advancing the field,” said Green.About Justice AV SolutionsJustice AV Solutions (JAVS) has been at the forefront of courtroom technology for over four decades, revolutionizing how justice is administered. With a global footprint spanning the United States and 17 countries and over 10,000 installations, JAVS is a trusted partner to courts and government agencies worldwide.JAVS specializes in designing and implementing cutting-edge audiovisual and digital recording solutions that enhance courtroom efficiency, accessibility, and security. The JAVS turnkey approach ensures a seamless experience, from initial consultation to ongoing support.JAVS is committed to innovation and delivering exceptional customer service. We continuously invest in research and development to stay ahead of industry trends and provide our clients with the latest technology.

