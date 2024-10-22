Revenge On Their Mind As India Take On Germany In Bilateral Hockey Series

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Harmanpreet Singh's Indian hockey team will have to attend to some unfinished business from the Paris Olympic Games when they take on reigning winner Germany in a two-match bilateral series at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National here.

Germany had defeated India in a semifinal match in the Paris Olympics. India then defeated Spain in the third-place match to claim the bronze medal while Germany lost to the Netherlands in the final and had to settle for the silver medal.

The first match of the India and Germany series on Wednesday is set to be a landmark moment as international hockey returns to the capital after a decade-long hiatus. The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium last hosted an international match during the Hockey World League final in January 2014, making this event even more special.

The India vs Germany series promises to deliver intense and exciting hockey, as both teams share a fierce rivalry. Since 2013, the two sides have faced each other 19 times, with India winning 8 matches and Germany 7. While Germany, who have done well recently by winning the World Cup and bagging silver in the Paris Olympics, will look to continue their dominance, India will be eager to avenge their narrow 3-2 loss in the semifinals in Paris.

For the Indian men's hockey team, chief coach Craig Fulton, this series carries special significance. The South African made his international debut as a 21-year-old at the 1995 Indira Gandhi Gold Cup, held at the same stadium. His return to this historic venue, now as head coach of the Indian national team, is a full-circle moment in his career. After 29 years, Fulton brings his wealth of experience and leadership to a team that has shown significant improvement under his guidance, setting the stage for an intriguing encounter.

Speaking on the same, Fulton said,“It's a special feeling to be back at this iconic venue, where my international journey began nearly three decades ago. To return here, but this time as the coach of the Indian national team is truly remarkable. Playing a series against a top team like Germany in front of passionate home fans adds to the significance of the occasion.

"So, yes, life has indeed come full circle for me, and I'm looking forward to guiding this talented group of players in such an important series. It's a moment of pride and reflection for me personally, and I hope we can deliver a memorable performance,” he said.

Further talking about the series and taking on Germany, Fulton said, "From the point of view of an opposition, Germany poses a lot of threats, they are very good tactically, they are good in man-to-man marking. So, our strategy will have to adapt. You know you can play one way for 10 minutes and then a totally different way. They are a good team, smart team and we like playing Germany."

The Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh also expressed his excitement about playing his first international match in the capital,“I'm really excited to be playing in Delhi again,” he said.“I have a lot of fond memories of this city and the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

"Back in 2013, I was part of the junior camp held here, and I spent countless hours training and honing my skills at this very stadium. It played an important role in my development as a player, so returning here to play an international match feels like a special homecoming. The atmosphere, the crowd, and the significance of this venue make it even more thrilling,” he said.

On playing against Germany, Harmanpreet said, "Intensity will be same as it was in Paris, but I think what is important is to learn from every match, whether you win or lose. Every team follows 2 to 3 structures, and our focus will be on that."

India, buoyed by their strong recent form, including victory in the Asian Champions Trophy and home advantage, will look to tap into their speed and skill to overcome a well-drilled German side.

The India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series 2024 promises to be an exhilarating contest, with both teams aiming to make a strong statement ahead of upcoming major tournaments. Fans can expect two days of thrilling action as India and Germany renew their rivalry on the biggest stage in the heart of the nation.