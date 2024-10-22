The Women's Journal Addresses The Impact Of Menstrual Cycles In The Workplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The conversation around menstrual in the workplace remains largely neglected, despite the growing push for more supportive work environments.

- Jennifer Read-DominguezLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The conversation around menstrual health in the workplace remains largely neglected, despite the growing push for more inclusive and supportive work environments. Jennifer Read-Dominguez, Founder of The Women's Journal, speaks out on the importance of addressing menstrual health in professional settings and offers practical advice for both employers and employees.Menstruation: A Neglected Workplace Conversation"Women's periods are still neglected conversations in the workplace, regardless of all-female teams," says Jennifer Read-Dominguez. "Women are often assumed to be more empathetic toward their female employees when it comes to issues like menstruation, but that's not always the case. Some women have light or manageable periods, while others may face debilitating symptoms like severe cramps, fatigue, or even migraines."Jennifer points out that even in female-led teams, there can be a lack of understanding or support when it comes to menstrual health. "If a female boss doesn't experience heavy periods herself, she may be less sympathetic to an employee who does. It's important to remember that just because we share the same gender, it doesn't mean we share the same physical or emotional experience."The Pressure to Prove and Dismissal of ConcernsJennifer highlights an often-overlooked dynamic in male-dominated industries: the pressure on female leaders to prove themselves, which can sometimes lead them to downplay or dismiss menstrual health concerns. "In some cases, female bosses may feel pressured to prove themselves in male-dominated industries and, as a result, might downplay or dismiss concerns around menstruation. This can be detrimental to their female employees who may feel unsupported in managing their health while maintaining professional responsibilities," she explains.The stigma surrounding menstruation can also affect how women interact with male bosses. Jennifer explains, "Some women find it awkward to discuss menstrual health with male bosses, especially in an environment where menstruation is still taboo. Women may not speak up about their needs for fear of being perceived as weak or incapable. This silence can lead to unnecessary stress and even burnout."Creating a Judgement-Free Workplace"It's key for both male and female leaders to create safe, judgement-free spaces for their employees to discuss all health-related issues, including menstruation," says Jennifer. "Menstrual health should not be sidelined or stigmatised; it's a part of life, and acknowledging it in the workplace can help build a more inclusive and supportive setting."She further stresses that many women feel pressured to maintain consistent productivity throughout their menstrual cycle, despite hormonal fluctuations that naturally cause changes in energy levels. "Many women feel pressured to maintain consistent productivity levels throughout the month, but hormonal fluctuations can naturally cause dips and peaks in energy. Rather than ignoring these changes, it's important for women to embrace them and work in alignment with their bodies."Working Around Your Menstrual CycleJennifer Read-Dominguez encourages women to track their menstrual cycles and adjust their work tasks based on their energy levels. "Understanding your own unique cycle is the first step. Track your symptoms and energy levels to identify patterns, so you can plan your work tasks accordingly. Use high-energy phases for more demanding work and lower-energy phases for more routine tasks."She also advises women to show themselves compassion during the more challenging phases of their cycle. "We need to extend ourselves grace and self-love during the lower-energy phases. Be realistic about what can be achieved during menstruation or the luteal phase. Don't push yourself to meet unreasonable expectations. Flexibility can help maintain consistent performance over time."Advocating for Menstrual Health PoliciesJennifer emphasises the importance of advocating for menstrual health policies in the workplace. "If possible, advocate for policies that consider menstrual health in the workplace. Open discussions around flexible working arrangements or period-friendly policies can empower women to navigate their cycles without feeling at a disadvantage."Jennifer concludes, "Just like exercising around your menstrual cycle , working around our natural rhythms allows us to thrive professionally. It's time to break the stigma surrounding menstrual health in the workplace."About The Women's JournalThe Women's Journal isn't just another lifestyle magazine that occasionally touches on women's issues . The solely online consumer lifestyle publication was born out of the need to readdress women's rights at a time when society has taken steps backwards for women worldwide. As part of its mission, The Women's Journal sheds a much needed light on women's issues by creating content around what women secretly search for online. As a voice for ALL women, the team of female contributors constantly break taboos around mental and sexual health, safeguard solo female travellers, and recognise female-founded brands and businesses. Founded by serial entrepreneur Jennifer Read-Dominguez, The Women's Journal aims to drive meaningful conversations and inspire change in areas that matter most to women.For more information on The Women's Journal or exclusive expert commentary on all women's issues, please contact: ....

