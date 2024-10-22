(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, CO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past two months, the Colorado-Wyoming Climate Resilience Engine has been focused on identifying and supporting groundbreaking climate resilience projects across the region. This included launching the first round of investments in Research and Development and Translation/Startup projects with funding from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Regional Innovation Engines program. Interdisciplinary, collaborative teams from across the region's leading universities and startup companies answered the Engine's request for proposals with an overwhelming and diverse range of climate resilience solutions.

Governors Jared Polis of Colorado and Mark Gordon of Wyoming collaborated to announce the recipients of the inaugural grant program by the CO-WY Climate Resilience Engine. This partnership signifies a new phase in the joint efforts of the two states to create climate resilience solutions that safeguard communities, encourage innovation, and stimulate economic development.

“Colorado is leading the way in addressing climate change and using innovative solutions to become more resilient in the face of its impact. I'm thankful for Wyoming and Governor Gordon's partnership and openness to work together to drive innovation, strengthen public-private partnerships, and make the region more climate resilient. These projects will help secure our water future, protect Coloradans from wildfire dangers, and protect our air and I am excited to see them in action,” said Governor Polis.

"When Wyoming joined the engine, we were focused on identifying and addressing specific Wyoming issues, including the impacts of droughts and wildfires," Governor Gordon said. "Wyoming and Colorado may not be in alignment on many issues, but I will always support efforts within each of our states to benefit our citizens."

The CO-WY Engine received nearly 50 proposals across two areas: R&D, which focuses on catalyzing the commercialization of university-based projects, and Translation/Startups, which supports bringing early-stage commercial solutions to scale. The winning projects address key issues in climate resilience in our region, including water security, wildfire prediction and response, extreme weather modeling, soil carbon sequestration, and methane emissions mitigation. These projects build on and strengthen critical capabilities in advanced sensing and data science, positioning Colorado and Wyoming at the forefront of innovation nationally. These projects demonstrate the power of public-private partnerships and investments in innovation to drive meaningful impact.

Winners of the CO-WY Climate Resilience Engine RFP:

Use- Inspired

Soil Carbon Capture Data & Analytics

Project title: Developing soil pyrogenic carbon monitoring and modeling capabilities to improve prediction of wildfire impacts and biochar management on ecosystem resilience and C sequestration.

Principal investigator: Francesca Cotrufo, PhD

Lead institution: Colorado State University

Key partners: University of Wyoming, National Ecological Observatory Network (NEON)



Methane Emissions Analysis

Project title: Evaluation of monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) technology for cattle feedlots.

Principal investigator: Sara Place, PhD

Lead institution: Colorado State University

Key partner: National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)



Water Security/Extreme Weather Prediction

Project title: Weather extremes and water resource climate transitions in Colorado and Wyoming.

Principal investigator: Bart Geerts, PhD

Lead institution: University of Wyoming

Key partners: National Center for Atmospheric Research, Colorado Climate Center, Wyoming Water Resource Data Service, US Forest Service, Intertribal Council of the Wind River Indian Reservation



Wildfire Risk and Prediction (1 of 2)

Project title: Mapping Vulnerability: Assessing the Built Environment's Susceptibility to Wildfires through AI and Big Data.

Principal investigator: Virginia Iglesias, PhD

Lead institution: University of Colorado Boulder

Key partners: CoreLogic, CyVerse



Wildfire Risk and Prediction (2 of 2)

Project title: Predicting Regional Wildfire Risk through Climate-Wildfire-Power-System Interactions.

Principal investigator: Qiuhua Huang, PhD

Lead institution: Colorado School of Mines

Key partners: University of Wyoming, Xcel Energy, Tri-State Generation and Transmission, Fire Adapted Colorado

Translation

S oil C arbon Capture Data & Analytics

Project title: CO-WY Biochar

Principal investigator: Rowdy Yeatts

Company Name: High Plains Biochar

Key partners: Colorado State Forest Service, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, Biochar Co-Op, Carbon Pilot, Yellow Barn Farms, Ollin Farms

Complex Earth Sensing/Soil Carbon Capture Data & Analytics

Project title: Next-Gen Soil Monitoring: Wireless Printed Sensors for Agriculture

Principal investigator: Elliot Strand

Company name: Page Technologies

Key partners: Syngenta Group, University of Wyoming, 3 Rocks Ranch, Colorado State University, Growing Gardens, Meshcomm Engineering

Methane Emissions Analysis

Project title: Commercialization of an enhanced methane leak detection platform

Principal investigator: Babur Ozden

Company name: Aquanta Vision Technologies Inc

Key partners: CSU METEC, SeekOps, CSU Strata, Chevron Studio, Rose Rock Bridge

These projects represent a critical step forward in strengthening climate resilience across both states. We anticipate another round of grant awards in early 2025.

About CO-WY Climate Resilience Engine:

Led by Innosphere Ventures and funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), the CO-WY Engine is a collaborative initiative focused on driving innovation for climate resilience across the Colorado-Wyoming region. The CO-WY Engine brings together a diverse network of partners to develop and commercialize technologies that address critical environmental challenges, foster economic growth and enhance community well-being.

Visit for more information.

About Innosphere

Innosphere Ventures accelerates the success of founders and university researchers who are launching and scaling science and technology-based startup companies with regional, industry-specific incubation programs, office and specialized wet laboratory facilities, and venture capital funds. Innosphere is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to grow the region's innovation ecosystem and to support the commercialization efforts of startup companies in advanced industries. As the lead applicant of the NSF Engines proposal, Innosphere will spearhead the initiatives of the Colorado-Wyoming Climate Resilience Engine.

CONTACT: Betty Cozzolino Innosphere Ventures 9702954481 ...